Stage AE announces 2021 Concerts and Special Events lineup

In addition to being the home for concerts including St. Vincent, The Flaming Lips, Modest Mouse, Sylvan Esso, and others, Stage AE will be hosting the official Pittsburgh Steelers Tailgates for all home game days at Heinz Field. The tailgates offer free admission, live music, as well as food and drink specials. Attendees of Steelers Tailgates will also have chances to win prizes and autographed items.
Some concerts and events are designated to be outdoors, and others indoors or a mix of the two.
AXS, a Los Angeles-based company, will be the official ticketing partner for Stage AE. To purchase tickets to the events, you’ll have to download the AXS app for all Stage AE shows. If you purchased tickets for rescheduled events from Ticketmaster, those tickets will still be honored.
Below is the current lineup of concerts, events, and shows for 2021 and beyond. Events with asterisks are events that have been rescheduled from last year.
2021
August
4 - NAIOP Pittsburgh- 28th Annual Awards Banquet
11 - An Evening with Billy Strings, presented by The Holding Company and WYEP - Outdoors
12 - Louis the Child- Euphoria Tour with Jai Wolf (DJ Set) and EVAN GIIA *
13-14 - Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest
18 - Modest Mouse - Outdoors
21 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions - Preseason Tailgate - free admission
September
1 - Glass Animals - Dreamland Tour - Outdoors
5 - Lady A - What a Song Can Do Tour 2021 w/ Carly Pearce - Outdoors
7 - Sad Summer Fest featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine
Movements, Grayscale and Destroy Boys - Outdoors* - Presented by Journeys
8 - St. Vincent
12 - The Struts- Strange Days are Over Tour
14 - Bleachers w/ Claud
19 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders - Tailgate - free admission
20 - Beartooth - The Below Tour w/ Wage War and Dragged Under
24 - Dance Gavin Dance with Animals as Leaders, Veil of Maya, Eidola, Wolf & Bear *
25 - Vincentian - Rockin’ on the River
26 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals -Tailgate-free admission
28 - New Found Glory and Simple Plan - Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour w/ LØLØ
October
2 - Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles - Fall Tour 2021
5 - Primus- A Tribute to Kings w/ Wolfmother - Outdoors *
10 - Pittsburgh-Steelers vs Denver Broncos -Tailgate-free admission
16 - Women Who Rock
17 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks - Tailgate-free admission
18 - Marc Rebillet - Third Dose Tour
25 - Porter Robinson - Nurture Live North America Tour
28 - Jordan Davis-Buy Dirt Tour 2021 w/Seaforth & Mackenzie Porter
31 - In This Moment and Black Veil Brides w/ DED and Raven Black *
November
3 - Tech N9ne’s - Strange New World Tour 2021 w/ Rittz, King Iso, Maez301, Jehry Robinson *
4 - San Holo - bb u ok? Tour
5 - Sylvan Esso w/ Lido Pimienta- Presented by WYEP
8 - Pittsburgh-Steelers vs Chicago Bears - Tailgate-free admission
11 - The Flaming Lips - American Head American Tour w/ Particle Kid
13 - Midland - The Last Resort Tour w/ Hailey Whitters
14 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions-Tailgate-free admission
24 - Jelly Roll - Work in Progress Tour
December
2 - Neck Deep - All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour w/ nothing.nowhere., and Heart Attack Man*
5 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Raves - Tailgate-free admission
19 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans - Tailgate-free admission
2022
January
3 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Tailgate - free admission February
3 - Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy: Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour*
14 - Louis Tomlinson- World Tour 2022
March
1 - Circa Survive- Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour *
April
30 - Girl Talk-Tour 2022 Outdoors *
May
7 - Aly & AJ - A Touch of the Beat Tour
31 - Russ- Shake the Globe Tour - Outdoors *