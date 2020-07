STACKS unveils its next round of Pittsburgh musicians for their digital collection

one-time stipend of $200 for the use of their music. To put that number in perspective, it would equal about

23,000 streams on a platform like Spotify. This comes at a much needed time for local musicians, who, in a world without coronavirus, would usually be making money through concerts and live performances.





James Armstead Brown,

Jim Cunningham,

Amir Littles,

Jacquea Mae,

Mary Tremonte, Carnegie Libary's

Lauren Zabelsky, and me, CP's Jordan Snowden.

Out of over 110 submissions, we were able to

I know it has to be tough for people who can't perform."

Music in the collection is free to stream and library cardholders can download the songs for free. (Those in red have been previously featured in CP. Click to read the story.)

KleZlectic - Better Than Bulgar

The Latebloomer & Moemaw Naedon - Circular Signals

The Dead End Streets - Coming Home

Melina Bowser - Crazy Ideas

Heavy Lobster - Crustacean Kaiju, Vol. 1

The Distant, Everyday



ryan server - evoke the absent

J Butler - Found



Gallo Locknez - Gallosworld

Brittney Chantele - The Golden Opportunity

Hoodoo Drugstore - Hallowed Ground

Hoodoo Drugstore -

Hobbes Duende & KiLaMDaPro - KilaHobbes Season

Tribe Eternal & NVSV - MYSTERIOUS SH*T

The Dead End Streets - No Excuse Not to Have a Merry Christmas

Chatham Baroque - No Holds Barred



Karl Dodson Franklin - Perception Of Value



The Regal Sweet - The Regal Sweet

Sam Stucky - Saccharine

Sneeze Awfull - Sneeze Awfull

The Dead End Streets - Snowball Fight on the 4th of July

The Dead End Streets - The Time Has Come



The Andromeda Project - waiting



Jason Kendall - When At Last We Saw The Sunrise

Listen to all the albums, here .

A huge congrats to the artists who have been selected to join the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's living music collection, STACKS Twice a year, the digital music platform, which debuted in 2018 , selects a batch of Pittsburgh bands and musicians to feature in its exclusive streaming service. Each artist is paid aThis round's STACKS jury includedchoose 51 projects from Pittsburgh bands and musicians, ranging in genre from hip-hop to world music. This number is higher than previous STACKS cohorts, which averaged at about 40. STACKS project lead Toby Greenwalt pushed to accept as many artists as the budget would allow because, he says, "Check out all the musicians who will be joining STACKS, below. The hope is that STACKS can continue to add to this collection over time, making a digital and living library Pittsburgh artists.Elkhound -Low Lumens -FUBAR -Glam Hand -Benefits -Her Ladyship -RENT STRIKE -Pretty Tombs -Frame and Mantle -Wild Talk -Identity X -Quiet -