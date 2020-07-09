STACKS unveils its next round of Pittsburgh musicians for their digital collection

Twice a year, the digital music platform, which debuted in 2018, selects a batch of Pittsburgh bands and musicians to feature in its exclusive streaming service. Each artist is paid a one-time stipend of $200 for the use of their music. To put that number in perspective, it would equal about 23,000 streams on a platform like Spotify. This comes at a much needed time for local musicians, who, in a world without coronavirus, would usually be making money through concerts and live performances.
This round's STACKS jury included James Armstead Brown, Jim Cunningham, Amir Littles, Jacquea Mae, Mary Tremonte, Carnegie Libary's Lauren Zabelsky, and me, CP's Jordan Snowden. Out of over 110 submissions, we were able to choose 51 projects from Pittsburgh bands and musicians, ranging in genre from hip-hop to world music. This number is higher than previous STACKS cohorts, which averaged at about 40. STACKS project lead Toby Greenwalt pushed to accept as many artists as the budget would allow because, he says, "I know it has to be tough for people who can't perform."
Check out all the musicians who will be joining STACKS, below. The hope is that STACKS can continue to add to this collection over time, making a digital and living library Pittsburgh artists. Music in the collection is free to stream and library cardholders can download the songs for free. (Those in red have been previously featured in CP. Click to read the story.)
Elkhound - Along the Highway
Clara Kent - AURA
The Dead End Streets - Coming Home
Melina Bowser - Crazy Ideas
Heavy Lobster - Crustacean Kaiju, Vol. 1
Merce Lemon - Girls Who Jump In
Glam Hand - Glum Hum
Benefits - Go Big
Hoodoo Drugstore - Hallowed Ground
Her Ladyship - Her Ladyship
RENT STRIKE - IX
Frame and Mantle - Lost Under Nighttime Sky
Snowdonia - Veneers
INEZ - Voicemails and Conversations
Lady Beast - The Vulture's Amulet
Identity X - Wounds of our History
Quiet - Yellow Paint