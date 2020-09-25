Square Café announces an opening date for its new location, an adult lemonade stand pops-up in Lawrenceville, and more Pittsburgh food news

Coming Soon
Square Café
After announcing its move from Regent Square (where the restaurant has operated for the last 17 years) to East Liberty in early August, Square Café has set an opening date for the new location. On Oct. 1, the popular breakfast and lunch spot will open with a full menu and an open-air rooftop in the space formerly housed by BRGR and Spoon. The menu will have Regent Square favorites, like breakfast burritos and pancakes, as well as some new items. By the end of the year, owner Sherree Goldstein hopes to obtain a liquor license. square-cafe.com
The café’s sister shop, My Goodness Market, will be taking over the vacated space in Regent Square. mygoodnesspgh.com
Openings
Fig & Ash
The North Side “farm to flame” restaurant has officially opened for lunch take-out. The menu, a “mix of old-world French and Italian cuisine with a modern American influence,” according to the restaurant, features the use of a wood-fired oven. Currently, the menu contains a few sandwiches (including its award-winning F&A Cuban), pasta, salad, soup, and more. Dinner service is slated to come later this fall. 514 E. Ohio St., North Side. figandashpgh.com
Events
Lemonade Stand
Since late August, Mindful Hospitality Group, Creatives Drink, and Market St. Grocery have teamed up on an adult lemonade stand pop-up with cocktails and food. This weekend, they’re partnering with Lawrenceville Distilling and Beauty Shoppe to add a second location in Lawrenceville.
Stop by the Beauty Shoppe or Market St. Grocery (all pop-ups are on weekends and hours are posted on social media) for a to-go cocktail created by Mindful Hospitality. Fried chicken sandwiches and a rotating menu of other bites are available at the Downtown location only. Beauty Shoppe (3700 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/beautyshoppeusa) and Market St. Grocery (435 Market St., Downtown. instagram.com/marketstgrocery)