 Spruce up your home office with unique items from Pittsburgh stores | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Spruce up your home office with unique items from Pittsburgh stores

By

click to enlarge home-office-pittsburgh.jpg
The pandemic has shifted the office to the home for many people. Some Pittsburghers have home offices already, while others have a single space in their apartments or homes that they’ve designated as the workspace. Whichever situation sounds like you, it’s important to make the workspace a center of comfort and productivity.

Whether your personal style is eclectic or minimalistic, here are some items that would fit in any home office. These stores are all local and not chains, so you can feel good about supporting smaller businesses in your area.

click to enlarge kerfcase-love-pittsburgh.jpg

Kerf Case Charging Block

Love, Pittsburgh

301 Shiloh St., Mt. Washington and 805 Liberty Ave., Downtown
> Buy here: lovepittsburghshop.com

For many of us, our phones are our connection to the world. Whether you’re constantly checking your work email or using voice notes to record important conversations, a charging block is a handy tool to keep on your desk for your many devices. These Kerf Case charging blocks are locally made by Point Breeze artist Benjamin Saks and come in different wood stains like maple or walnut. If you like to keep snacks handy, Love, Pittsburgh also has beautiful glass bowls that could be used to hold treats.


click to enlarge pittsburgh-furniture-globe-chair.jpg

Antique Light-Up Globe and Red Chair

Pittsburgh Furniture Company

4312 Butler Street, Lawrenceville
> Buy the globe here: pittsburghfurniturecompany.com
> Buy the chair here: pittsburghfurniturecompany.com

This beautiful antique light-up globe is sure to bring a little character to any office. The amber glow cast by the light is warm and welcoming, making your workspace a place you won’t want to leave. If that’s not your speed, this groovy red shell chair on wheels might interest you. The material looks soft and inviting, and who doesn’t love spinning around in circles while you’re waiting for your next genius idea?

click to enlarge cat-bone-feathers.jpg

Animal skulls

Arts and Crafts: Botanical and Occult Shop

4901 Penn Ave., Garfield
> Buy here: artsncraftspgh.square.site

Now this one is a bit outside of the box, but animal skulls can provide an earthy element to your home office set up. Arts and Crafts also features more than skulls and has a host of beautiful bones or furs. They are carefully cleaned and ready to sit on a bookshelf or hung on a wall. If you’re looking to add something interesting to your space, a skull might be just the thing.

mahla-antiques-alabaster-clock.jpg

Pink and Green Clock

Mahla Antiques

17th & Smallman St., Strip District
> Buy here: mahlaantiques.com

This clock would be a nice addition to a sturdy wooden work desk. The green and pink complement each other, while the gold frame surrounding the clock adds a pop of color. You won’t lose track of time with this clock in your corner — it’s hard to take your eyes off its antique charm!

click to enlarge chez-lapin-coconut-candle-fig.jpg

Coconut Fig candle

Chez Lapin

Various Pittsburgh-area retailers and Farmers Markets
> Buy here: chezlapingoods.com

Chez Lapin carries some of the most sensual candle scents in Pittsburgh. Some notables: Fig and Rose, White Pine and Vetiver, and Cassis and Sage, to name a few. They also have limited seasonal scents that go out of stock pretty quickly. Keep your home office smelling rich and warm with one of their signature candles. They also have skin and body care products they make themselves.


click to enlarge city-grows-pittsburgh.jpg

Assorted plants

City Grows

5208 Butler St., Lawrenceville
> Browse here: citygrowspgh.com

Having a home filled with greenery is becoming a must for many. Pittsburgh has various different plant nurseries to choose from, but City Grows has a wide variety of unique offerings and often carries homewares too, including candles from Chez Lapin. Set up an appointment online, and grab yourself something small for a windowsill or desk, or a larger plant that can sit on the floor.

Trending

New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double
Western Pennsylvania GOP taps ‘Trump House’ creator Rossi for state House run
Get slippy with free lube from Pa.’s Department of Health
Donations pour in for vanessa german after fire damages Homewood ArtHouse
Six outside-of-the-box lattes for adventurous Pittsburgh coffee lovers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Features

Celebrate Black History Month virtually with these Pittsburgh events throughout February

By Amanda Waltz

Celebrate Black History Month virtually with these Pittsburgh events throughout February

A Valentine's gift guide full of Pittsburgh-made candles, soap, and heart-shaped pretzels

By Hannah Lynn

A Valentine's gift guide full of Pittsburgh-made candles, soap, and heart-shaped pretzels
More »

Readers also liked…

Contemporary Craft closes out final exhibition at Strip District location

By Amanda Waltz

Fiberart International at Contemporary Craft

How local artist Emily McGaughey turned quirky doodles into a career

By Sarah Connor

Emily McGaughey at VegFest

Underwear Bike Ride brings half-nekkid cyclists to Lawrenceville

By Jared Wickerham

Underwear Bike Ride brings half-nekkid cyclists to Lawrenceville
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double (2)

New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double

By Amanda Waltz

Irma Freeman Center for Imagination weathers pandemic with shops, shrines, and support

Irma Freeman Center for Imagination weathers pandemic with shops, shrines, and support

By Amanda Waltz

vanessa german's ArtHouse

Donations pour in for vanessa german after fire damages Homewood ArtHouse

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation