Spruce up your home office with unique items from Pittsburgh stores

The pandemic has shifted the office to the home for many people. Some Pittsburghers have home offices already, while others have a single space in their apartments or homes that they’ve designated as the workspace. Whichever situation sounds like you, it’s important to make the workspace a center of comfort and productivity.
Whether your personal style is eclectic or minimalistic, here are some items that would fit in any home office. These stores are all local and not chains, so you can feel good about supporting smaller businesses in your area.
Kerf Case Charging Block
Love, Pittsburgh
301 Shiloh St., Mt. Washington and 805 Liberty Ave., Downtown
> Buy here: lovepittsburghshop.com
For many of us, our phones are our connection to the world. Whether you’re constantly checking your work email or using voice notes to record important conversations, a charging block is a handy tool to keep on your desk for your many devices. These Kerf Case charging blocks are locally made by Point Breeze artist Benjamin Saks and come in different wood stains like maple or walnut. If you like to keep snacks handy, Love, Pittsburgh also has beautiful glass bowls
that could be used to hold treats.
Antique Light-Up Globe and Red Chair
Pittsburgh Furniture Company
This beautiful antique light-up globe is sure to bring a little character to any office. The amber glow cast by the light is warm and welcoming, making your workspace a place you won’t want to leave. If that’s not your speed, this groovy red shell chair on wheels might interest you. The material looks soft and inviting, and who doesn’t love spinning around in circles while you’re waiting for your next genius idea?
Arts and Crafts: Botanical and Occult Shop
Now this one is a bit outside of the box, but animal skulls can provide an earthy element to your home office set up. Arts and Crafts also features more than skulls and has a host of beautiful bones or furs. They are carefully cleaned and ready to sit on a bookshelf or hung on a wall. If you’re looking to add something interesting to your space, a skull might be just the thing.
Pink and Green Clock
Mahla Antiques
17th & Smallman St., Strip District
> Buy here: mahlaantiques.com
This clock would be a nice addition to a sturdy wooden work desk. The green and pink complement each other, while the gold frame surrounding the clock adds a pop of color. You won’t lose track of time with this clock in your corner — it’s hard to take your eyes off its antique charm!
Coconut Fig candle
Chez Lapin
Various Pittsburgh-area retailers and Farmers Markets
> Buy here: chezlapingoods.com
Chez Lapin carries some of the most sensual candle scents in Pittsburgh. Some notables: Fig and Rose, White Pine and Vetiver, and Cassis and Sage, to name a few. They also have limited seasonal scents that go out of stock pretty quickly. Keep your home office smelling rich and warm with one of their signature candles. They also have skin and body care products they make themselves.
Assorted plants
City Grows
5208 Butler St., Lawrenceville
> Browse here: citygrowspgh.com
Having a home filled with greenery is becoming a must for many. Pittsburgh has various different plant nurseries to choose from, but City Grows has a wide variety of unique offerings and often carries homewares too, including candles from Chez Lapin. Set up an appointment online, and grab yourself something small for a windowsill or desk, or a larger plant that can sit on the floor.