Sports and wine, ice cream galore, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

PAAR x Millie's and PAAR x Square Café
81 South 19th St., South Side. paar.net
Square Café will focus on the fight to end sexual violence by donating a portion of every purchase made through August to Pittsburgh Action Against Rape. One week ago, PAAR also announced that clients visiting the nonprofit's South Side office can enjoy free ice cream courtesy of Millie's Homemade.
Burgatory
Multiple locations. burgatorybar.com
Fans of the Choco Taco have been in despair since the announcement of the ice cream novelty's retirement. But if you're local, you can get your Choco Taco fix at Burgatory with their themed milkshake, now available at all Burgatory locations. Also, little Burgatory fans can eat for free all through August. From now through Wed., Aug. 31, customers can receive one complimentary kid's meal with the purchase of any signature, custom, or special burger. Complimentary kids meals are only available for children under 12. Those interested in the deal can sign up for Burgatory's mailing list.
Spork Pit x Animal Lifeline
5349 Penn Ave., Garfield. instagram.com/sporkpit
On Fri., Aug. 5, Spork Pit, a popular barbeque spot, will team up with Animal Lifeline to host a special adoption event. Meet a new furry friend while enjoying delicious Texas-style barbecue and specialty cocktails.
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia. narcisiwinery.com
Narcisi Winery will now provide vino during Riverhounds games at Highmark Stadium. The team is also collaborating with Primanti Bros. for Primanti Row, a promotion where, during each game, a certain row will be gifted official Primanti Bros. merch.
Kingfly Spirits
2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com
Summer is in full swing on Fri., Aug. 12 when Kingfly hosts an island-themed event. Ohana: a Night of Tiki promises to be an "homage to the spirit of the south seas, bringing a taste of the islands right here to the Strip District" with food by Chef Rafael Vencio and specialty cocktails. Tickets cost $15. Attendees must be 21 and over.
Chantal's Cheese
4402 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. chantalscheese.com
Chantal's Cheese is hosting a Wine and Cheese pairing event on Wed., Aug. 3 at Churchview Farm. Sample cheeses supplied by Chantal's and wine by Allora Wine Group. Tickets cost $70 and are available at churchviewfarmpgh.com/workshops.
Multiple locations. brusters.com
Bruster's Real Ice Cream has teamed with Pittsburgh Steeler Cam Heyward for a special ice cream treat. The Heyward Blitz Sundae comes with homemade cookie dough ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup, Oreo cookies, brownie bites, and whipped cream. With every one sold, Brusters will donate $1 to Heyward House, described as being dedicated to "impacting the lives of today’s youth by making sure that every kid has someone in their corner, rooting for them."
Summer Fade Away Festival
1900 Main St., Canonsburg. sptowncenter.com
The Summer Fade Away Festival on Thu., August 4 will bring food, music, and more to Southpointe Town Center. Hear live performances by No Bad Juju and See the Summer, and enjoy offerings by food trucks like Slo Coast Taco Shop, RoadRunner Hot Dawgs, and Kona Ice. Other vendors and kids' activities will also be available. All proceeds benefit the Autism Caring Center.
Bistro To Go Café
415 East Ohio St., North Side. bistroandcompany.com
On Tue., Aug 2, Bistro To Go Café opens with a new menu featuring all-day breakfast and brunch, as well as sandwiches and salads. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options will also be available.