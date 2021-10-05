Spooky drinks, a restaurant reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news

Dinner service at Farmer x Baker has ended for the season, they are switching to Brunch only from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday. Don’t fret, though. Brunch service is just as satisfying as dinner, so you can still look forward to great food.

Sushi Kim 2

Adda Coffee and Tea House 200 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. addacoffeehouse.com

Ghouls unite! Adda has added two new October drinks to their menu. The Monster Matcha Latte is a blue-green matcha latte with a berry syrup drizzle that looks like blood. The second drink is the Caramel Apple Latte, the perfect drink for fall festivities. Get yours now before they disappear!

After closing their original Strip District location in 2019, Sushi Kim 2 has officially opened a new location in Downtown Pittsburgh. The Korean restaurant and sushi bar's grand opening is Tue., Oct. 5 and in addition to their popular sushi list, their menu is stacked with tantalizing appetizers, entrees, soups, and more. We recommend checking out their lunch specials, which come with Korean side dishes, offered from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday.)