Spooky drinks, a restaurant reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Sushi being prepared at the newly opened Sushi Kim 2 on Smithfield Street in Downtown PIttsburgh - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Sushi being prepared at the newly opened Sushi Kim 2 on Smithfield Street in Downtown PIttsburgh


Inner Groove Brewing

751 E. Railroad Ave., Verona. innergroovebrewing.com
Inner Groove Brewing, based in Verona, is opening a second location in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, bringing a new tap room and a beer garden between the South Side Slopes and Mount Washington. The spot is still currently in the renovation stage, but beer fans can stay updated by browsing their Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as subscribing to their newsletter.

Farmer x Baker

285 River Ave., Aspinwall. rootandheartfarm.com
Dinner service at Farmer x Baker has ended for the season, they are switching to Brunch only from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday. Don’t fret, though. Brunch service is just as satisfying as dinner, so you can still look forward to great food.

Caliente Pizza & Draft House

4624 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. pizzadrafthouse.com
Caliente is always up to something new, and this week is no different. The pizza place is coming out with its first self-brewed beer, Hazy Dough Dazy. The beer will be on tap starting Fri., Oct. 15. The beer is a New England IPA that carries a “bright floral, soft citrus, and grapefruit tones, with notes of lychee and tropical fruit.” It sounds like a heavenly sip, so grab yourself a pizza and this new brew starting next week.

Sushi Kim 2

110 Smithfield St., Downtown. sushikim2.com
After closing their original Strip District location in 2019, Sushi Kim 2 has officially opened a new location in Downtown Pittsburgh. The Korean restaurant and sushi bar's grand opening is Tue., Oct. 5 and in addition to their popular sushi list, their menu is stacked with tantalizing appetizers, entrees, soups, and more. We recommend checking out their lunch specials, which come with Korean side dishes, offered from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday.)


Adda Coffee and Tea House

200 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. addacoffeehouse.com
Ghouls unite! Adda has added two new October drinks to their menu. The Monster Matcha Latte is a blue-green matcha latte with a berry syrup drizzle that looks like blood. The second drink is the Caramel Apple Latte, the perfect drink for fall festivities. Get yours now before they disappear!

täkō

120 Bakery Square Blvd., East Liberty. takopgh.com
The long awaited opening of the second täkō location in Bakery Square has come. The spot will open its doors to the public on Thu. Oct. 14, with expanded hours that will include lunch.There will also be an extended menu that is exclusive to the Bakery Square location. This location will serve food from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday, with their 360-degree bar open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

Best Thing I Ate This Week

I typically associate Vietnamese food with banh mi and pho, but Maiku Sushi’s wide variety of deliciously prepared Vietnamese and Japanese food gave me the perfect chance to branch out from my typical vegetable pho order. The bun thit nuong featured perfectly cooked sliced pork tossed in a sweet brown sauce that was complemented by cool mint and cucumber. Mixing them together with the bed of vermicelli underneath — and a little sriracha and hoisin sauce — made for the perfect lunch before an afternoon of shopping in the Strip District. (Maiku Sushi, 1611 Penn Ave., Strip District)
Kimberly Rooney 高小荣 , Staff Writer

