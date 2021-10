Spooky drinks, a restaurant reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham Sushi being prepared at the newly opened Sushi Kim 2 on Smithfield Street in Downtown PIttsburgh



Farmer x Baker 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. rootandheartfarm.com

Dinner service at Farmer x Baker has ended for the season, they are switching to Brunch only from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday. Don't fret, though. Brunch service is just as satisfying as dinner, so you can still look forward to great food.

Sushi Kim 2 110 Smithfield St., Downtown. sushikim2.com

After closing their original Strip District location in 2019, Sushi Kim 2 has officially opened a new location in Downtown Pittsburgh. The Korean restaurant and sushi bar's grand opening is Tue., Oct. 5 and in addition to their popular sushi list, their menu is stacked with tantalizing appetizers, entrees, soups, and more. We recommend checking out their lunch specials, which come with Korean side dishes, offered from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday.)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adda Coffee & Tea House (@addacoffeehouse) Adda Coffee and Tea House 200 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. addacoffeehouse.com

Ghouls unite! Adda has added two new October drinks to their menu. The Monster Matcha Latte is a blue-green matcha latte with a berry syrup drizzle that looks like blood. The second drink is the Caramel Apple Latte, the perfect drink for fall festivities. Get yours now before they disappear!

Best Thing I Ate This Week



— Kimberly Rooney 高小荣 , Staff Writer

Inner Groove Brewing, based in Verona, is opening a second location in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, bringing a new tap room and a beer garden between the South Side Slopes and Mount Washington. The spot is still currently in the renovation stage, but beer fans can stay updated by browsing their Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as subscribing to their newsletter.Caliente is always up to something new, and this week is no different. The pizza place is coming out with its first self-brewed beer, Hazy Dough Dazy. The beer will be on tap starting Fri., Oct. 15. The beer is a New England IPA that carries a “bright floral, soft citrus, and grapefruit tones, with notes of lychee and tropical fruit.” It sounds like a heavenly sip, so grab yourself a pizza and this new brew starting next week.The long awaited opening of the second täkō location in Bakery Square has come. The spot will open its doors to the public on Thu. Oct. 14, with expanded hours that will include lunch.There will also be an extended menu that is exclusive to the Bakery Square location. This location will serve food from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday, with their 360-degree bar open late on Fridays and Saturdays.I typically associate Vietnamese food with banh mi and pho, but Maiku Sushi’s wide variety of deliciously prepared Vietnamese and Japanese food gave me the perfect chance to branch out from my typical vegetable pho order. The bun thit nuong featured perfectly cooked sliced pork tossed in a sweet brown sauce that was complemented by cool mint and cucumber. Mixing them together with the bed of vermicelli underneath — and a little sriracha and hoisin sauce — made for the perfect lunch before an afternoon of shopping in the Strip District.