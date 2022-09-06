Spooky cookies, a donut fest, French cheeses, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

eatnpark.com
Eat'n Park's much-loved Smiley Cookies have gotten their annual spooky makeover. New this year is a Monster Smiley Cookie, complete with green icing, one giant eye, and a wavy smile. It joins the popular Jack-O-Lantern and Mummy in a pack selling for $9.99 per dozen. Want to design your own creepy cookie? Halloween Smiley Cookie Decorating Kits — complete with six Smiley Cookies, three bags of icing, sprinkles, and candy corn — are available for $10.99.
Today also marks the start of the restaurant's new fall menu, featuring an apple chicken salad and pumpkin cheesecake. Spend $20 and get $3 off using the code SchoolSavings through Sun., Sept. 11.
One Bite One Day
The Highland. 339 McKean St., South Side. Tickets start at $125. onedaytoremember.org
Sample culinary delights from some of the city's best chefs at this "kicked-up cocktail party." One Bite One Day, held at The Highland from 6-9 p.m. on Thu., Sept. 8, is pairing bite-sized signature dishes from Pittsburgh-area chefs with complimentary cocktails from local United States Bartenders' Guild members. Participating restaurants include Butterjoint, Driftwood Oven, Monterey Pub, Took Took Thai Street Food, Millie's Homemade Ice Cream, and more. The event benefits One Day to Remember, helping children who have a parent with cancer.
11th Annual Ukrainian Food Festival
St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. 220 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie. facebook.com/OrthodoxCarnegie
Load your plates with halushki, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, pastries, and more at this annual food festival celebrating the best food from the Ukraine. Taking place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 9 and Sat., Sept. 10, this annual fest also offers a basket raffle and tours of the St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Take-out will also be available for those on the go.
200 Children's Way., North Side. federalgalley.org
Salute is officially open at Federal Galley, featuring everything from bacon-wrapped dates to Angus burgers and fried Twinkies. We recommend pairing their house-fried shrimp with Mother Earth Brewing Company's Cali' Creamin' cream ale currently on tap at the galley bar.
French Cheese Tasting Class
Chantal's Cheese Shop. 4402 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/ChantalsCheese
Oh mon dieu! France has some of the world's best cheeses, and now you can sample some of them during this class hosted by one of this region's best gourmet artisans. Folks who sign up for the French Cheese class at Chantal's Cheese Shop on Thu., Sept. 8 will get to "taste and learn and explore a small piece of what France has to offer," according to the event's Facebook page.
Community Table
Studebaker Metals. 534 Braddock Ave., Braddock. $165. commonplacecoffee.com
Multiple Western Pennsylvania businesses are coming together for 25 lucky guests at this "exclusive dinner event" from 5-8 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 17 at Studebaker Metals. Indulge in a multi-course dinner from PetersPasta chef Ryan Peters, craft cocktails from Maggie's Farm Rum, and dessert from The Commonplace Coffee Bakery. Field & Hand is providing floral table arrangements, and entertainment comes courtesy of demonstrations from the Studebaker staff and live music from local musician Jason Gamble.
Bloxtoberfest
Old Thunder Brewing. 340 Freeport Road, Blawnox. facebook.com/OldThunderBrewing
Beer lovers, mark your calendars for Oct. 5, when Old Thunder Brewing brings its take on Octoberfest to Blawnox. Try brews from Allegheny City, Brew Gentlemen, Grist House, Trace, and more with sample food from The Steer & Wheel and Farmer x Baker.
The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas. 419 S. Dithridge St., Oakland. donutfest.com
Donut Fest, which organizers boast as "the longest-running celebration of donuts in the world," is heading to Pittsburgh for the first time after hosting events in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit. Locally-made donuts and handcrafted coffees will be available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 22, and one winner will be crowned the "Best Donut in Pittsburgh." Sign up for the mailing list to be the first to find out info on tickets and event details.
Primanti's x Steel City
Steel City. 625 Smithfield St., Downtown and 20424 Rt. 19, Cranberry. shopsteelcity.com
Show the world how much you love french fries and cole slaw on gigantic sandwiches when Pittsburgh clothing company Steel City teams up with Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar. The "Almost Famous" collection is hitting the shop's website, as well as their Cranberry and Downtown stores, at 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 10. If past matchups are any indication, you can expect items like T-shirts, hoodies, and stickers.