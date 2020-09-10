Spirit-free beverage delivery, a new beer garden on the South Side, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Selections from The Open Road Bar's pop-up
Openings
The Open Road Bar
Searching for a no- or low-alcoholic drink option? Find it on The Open Road Bar’s newly-launched website. The bar, which first popped up Downtown
earlier this year, is now delivering spirit-free beer, wine, and liquor to your front door. openroadbarpgh.com
Lagerlands Socially-Distant Pop-Up Beer Garden
Kenny Gould, founder of Hop Culture
magazine, is teaming up with Cinderlands Beer and De Fer Coffee and Tea to bring a beer garden to the South Side. Lagerlands, which opens Fri., Sept. 11 and runs through Nov. 1, is located outdoors at The Highline, a newly-developed office and retail space.
Beer from Cinderlands, draft cocktails and coffee courtesy of De Fer, and food by Burgh’ers Brewing will be available at the garden. 339 McKean St., South Side. lagerlands.com
Coming Soon
täkō
The Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group’s popular Downtown taco spot is expanding to Bakery Square. Good Food Pittsburgh
reports that täkō's
menu will look similar to its first location, featuring a large tequila wall. The restaurant, which will renovate and take over the space next to Panera Bread, is projected to open in 2021. takopgh.com
Collaborations
Bitter tina’s
Two beloved Bloomfield spots, tina’s and Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette, are coming together as one. For the foreseeable future, according to a Bitter Ends Instagram post
, the luncheonette will provide the Main Street bar with sandwiches and salads on Wednesday nights. Orders and reservations can be placed through tina’s. Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette (4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. tillthebitterends.com) tina's (4114 Main St., Bloomfield. tinaspgh.com)
Byron Nash and Helltown Brewing: BLQ Metal IPA
Pittsburgh-based musician Byron Nash and Helltown Brewing are bringing back their brew collaboration, first debuted at Fresh Fest Beer Fest in 2018, for a third installment. 600 cases of BLQ Metal IPA, a 6.6% ABV West Coast Style IPA, will be produced and released on Mon., Sept. 21, with distribution expanding to Philadelphia. helltownbrewing.com