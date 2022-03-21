Spirit celebrates seven years with party featuring of Montreal

In true Spirit fashion, the space is hosting a huge party on Sat., April 9 featuring some of Pittsburgh’s finest, as well as legendary indie rock act of Montreal. The of Montreal performance will be the anchor of the party and will take place upstairs in Spirit Hall. Supporting them will be up-and-coming Pittsburgh band Mani Bahia & The Mob, pianist and vocalist Jon David Russell, and experimental free jazz quartet The Flavor Pals.
Downstairs in Spirit Lodge is where the party will feature some of the big names in Pittsburgh nightlife. Stephania Tsong aka Formosa, from queer dance party Jellyfish, will be in the building, followed by HUNY, founder of Mostbeautifullest and Cherry Bomb parties. Closing out the night will be Spirit’s resident DJ w00dy, described as “experimental queer dance chaos in its purest form.”
As a part of the festivities, Spirit has also teamed up with Torch & Dagger Tattoo shop to offer free flash tattoos on a first-come, first-serve basis. The tattoos will be sourced from Spirit’s Instagram contest where interested participants are encouraged to submit drawings of a “Spirit Turns 7” themed tattoo. The winner of the contest will receive free entry to the party.
Pre-sale tickets for the 21+ show are on sale now, and tickets are expected to sell out fast. All guests will be rquired to show a valid, up-to-date ID, along with proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the party.
Spirit Turns 7 with of Montreal. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-25. https://www.showclix.com/event/spirit-turns-7-of-montreal