 Spirit and The Vandal throw joint six-year anniversary bash with music, free tattoos, and more | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Spirit and The Vandal throw joint six-year anniversary bash with music, free tattoos, and more

By

Spirit - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Spirit
The past year has been tough on a lot of industries, most noticeably restaurants and bars. This might be why two Lawrenceville spots are throwing a joint anniversary bash to not only celebrate six years of being open, but also surviving the pandemic.

Spirit, the multi-level bar, pizza place, and performance venue, and laid-back food and wine bar The Vandal are inviting the public to take part in a big event recognizing both places being in business since 2015. Taking place on Sun., June 6 at Spirit's patio and adjoining parking lot, the event will feature musical performances, food, free tattoos, and local vendors.

The event marks a promising step for both venues towards reopening entirely after months of serving clients with strictly take-out orders or other offerings, like Spirit's DIY pizza kits.


Spirit now offers outdoor seating and reopened its patio, plus is gearing up to host big events again, including a sold-out Andrew W.K. show scheduled for September. The Vandal announced its reopening in early April and is now taking reservations.

The event will also serve as the kick-off for a regular party hosted by the duo Trills on Spirit's patio. Guests can also expect a musical performance by Osunlade, a New York-based producer and DJ, and founder of Yoruba Records, who is described in a press release as one of the most gifted producers of "soul/funk-influenced deep house."

The day will also include complimentary goat and veggie kabobs from The Vandal for the first 100 guests and free flash tattoos by Torch & Dagger, as well as wood-fired pizza by Spirit, jewelry by KING RELD, J. Malls Flipping Records & Tapes, and Mello & Sons Vintage.

Guests must wear masks unless fully vaccinated.
Spirit and The Vandal Turn Six. 2-8 p.m. Sun., June 6. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $6 in advance/$10 at the door. Free for children and dogs. spiritpgh.com/event

Trending

Controversial Sen. Mastriano and other Pa. state lawmakers visit Arizona election audit
Pittsburgh politicians call on DA Stephen Zappala to be removed or resign from office
Oishii Donburi in Lawrenceville provides Japanese comfort food with contrast
Venture Outdoors celebrates 20 years in Pittsburgh with Big Day Aht festival
Why are so many Black women talking about leaving Pittsburgh?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news (3)

CLP celebrates 125th anniversary with commemorative library cards designed by local artists

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh commemorative cards by Takara Canty, Cue Perry, DS Kinsel, and Janel Young

Pittsburgh venues celebrate passage of Save our Stages Act for economic relief

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh musician Benji. performing at Spirit in Lawrenceville in October 2019
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌June 3-9

By CP Staff

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru

Pittsburgh arts leader Casey Droege talks life after Small Mall

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh arts leader Casey Droege talks life after Small Mall

Venture Outdoors celebrates 20 years in Pittsburgh with Big Day Aht festival

By Ryan Deto

Kayaking with Venture Outdoors

Office of Public Art to address environmental issues with OPA Live! Instagram series

By Amanda Waltz

Office of Public Art to address environmental issues with OPA Live! Instagram series
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 2- 8, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Stage AE announces 2021 Concerts and Special Events lineup (2)

Stage AE announces 2021 Concerts and Special Events lineup

By Dani Janae

Kayaking with Venture Outdoors

Venture Outdoors celebrates 20 years in Pittsburgh with Big Day Aht festival

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh arts leader Casey Droege talks life after Small Mall

Pittsburgh arts leader Casey Droege talks life after Small Mall

By Amanda Waltz

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌June 3-9

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation