Spirit and The Vandal throw joint six-year anniversary bash with music, free tattoos, and more

Spirit, the multi-level bar, pizza place, and performance venue, and laid-back food and wine bar The Vandal are inviting the public to take part in a big event recognizing both places being in business since 2015. Taking place on Sun., June 6 at Spirit's patio and adjoining parking lot, the event will feature musical performances, food, free tattoos, and local vendors.
The event marks a promising step for both venues towards reopening entirely after months of serving clients with strictly take-out orders or other offerings, like Spirit's DIY pizza kits.
Spirit now offers outdoor seating and reopened its patio, plus is gearing up to host big events again, including a sold-out Andrew W.K. show scheduled for September. The Vandal announced its reopening in early April and is now taking reservations.
The event will also serve as the kick-off for a regular party hosted by the duo Trills on Spirit's patio. Guests can also expect a musical performance by Osunlade, a New York-based producer and DJ, and founder of Yoruba Records, who is described in a press release as one of the most gifted producers of "soul/funk-influenced deep house."
The day will also include complimentary goat and veggie kabobs from The Vandal for the first 100 guests and free flash tattoos by Torch & Dagger, as well as wood-fired pizza by Spirit, jewelry by KING RELD, J. Malls Flipping Records & Tapes, and Mello & Sons Vintage.
Guests must wear masks unless fully vaccinated.
Spirit and The Vandal Turn Six. 2-8 p.m. Sun., June 6. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $6 in advance/$10 at the door. Free for children and dogs. spiritpgh.com/event