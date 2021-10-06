 Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

By

click to enlarge A scooter being parked in a designated parking corral in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: LUCY CHEN
CP Photo: Lucy Chen
A scooter being parked in a designated parking corral in Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a few years late to the rentable e-scooter fad that’s swept cities like San Francisco, St. Louis, New York, Cleveland, and Washington, D.C. But while e-scooters appeared without warning on many other cities’ streets, e-scooter charging stations were the first sign that a change was coming to Pittsburgh’s transit scene.

And just like other cities with rentable e-scooters, there have been some legitimate issues and complaints about illegal parking and concerns about user safety in Pittsburgh. However, Spin, the San Francisco-based company the city of Pittsburgh signed a two-year pilot program with, says it is using different and stricter tactics for its Pittsburgh scooters than scooter companies in other cities, particularly with parking. It believes the company’s continued partnership with Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure can address parking concerns and hopefully bring the city closer to its goals of lowering dependency on personal vehicles.

“The whole goal of the program is to reduce clutter and give the scooters a home,” says Spin’s general manager of Pennsylvania Dan Shoman. “Right now, we're in the process of educating users and making sure they know where to park these things and keep everybody safe.”


Spin has 16 charging stations located throughout the city, which give people a $1 credit towards their next ride for using them, as well as approximately 100 painted hubs on roadsides that have reflective protectors. While the charging stations have a fixed number of six spaces available, Shoman estimates that about 10 e-scooters can fit into a painted hub. Both types of parking hubs are marked on the in-app map, and as people continue to use the e-scooters, Spin plans to move and increase the number of its parking hub placements.

To encourage legal and safe parking habits, Spin makes users read educational screens when people first sign up for the app, and parking rules are included in the safety quiz people must pass to rent e-scooters. Spin also requires that people take a picture of where they parked their scooter after the ride, so the company can evaluate if the parking job was acceptable. All scooters also have ID numbers, allowing Spin to trace illegally parked scooters back to their last users.

“These aren't the razor scooters you had when you were a kid."

tweet this
In most places around the city, car parking spaces are also fair game for e-scooters. But Downtown, roughly between I-579 and the Point, Spin currently only allows people to park in designated parking hubs. The same geofencing used to enforce these parking rules also keeps e-scooters within city limits and off private property. When people go beyond the geofence, the e-scooters will no longer accelerate, and friction will slow them to a stop in a few meters.

“These aren't the razor scooters you had when you were a kid. You're not just gonna kick-ride them because they're, you know, they're a 60-pound vehicle,” Shoman says.

For those who don’t follow parking rules — whether that means parking in bike lanes, on sidewalks, or even on highway medians — Spin issues warnings and escalating fines of $10 on the second strike and $25 on the third strike. After a person’s fourth warning, their account will be suspended indefinitely.


“We rarely see it get past the first or second warning as that educational piece kind of kicks in,” Shoman says. “In addition to that, we also have staff out on the street 24 hours a day relocating misparked scooters.”

Those staff members represent a departure from other cities’ rentable e-scooter programs. While much of the micro-mobility world relies on gig work for relocating and charging e-scooters, Spin only hires full-time employees with benefits. Charging works slightly differently for Spin scooters as well. Instead of taking the whole scooter to a charging location — often a gig worker’s house or apartment — Spin staff swaps out the batteries themselves.

The rentable e-scooter boom began nationally in 2017, but Pittsburgh residents had to wait until July 2021 for a provision added to the Pennsylvania budget bill. The provision grants a pilot program for scooter sharing in a second-class city, meaning a city with a population between 250,000 and 1 million people. Before that pilot, e-scooters were illegal in Pennsylvania, and even now, they are still illegal outside of Pittsburgh city limits.

Pittsburgh has partnered with exclusively Spin for its pilot, another thing setting it apart from other U.S. cities, where multiple companies — like Lime, Bird, and others — often compete for consumers’ scooting trips. Spin launched July 9 as part of Move PGH, whose goals are to provide people with non-car options such as public transit, mopeds, and bike share, and Spin’s work with the city allowed Spin to get a headstart on preparing for e-scooter challenges, says Shoman.

“We've been working with DOMI for over a year on setting up the infrastructure for this program,” Shoman says. “So it's a first of its kind where, when we launched we had parking infrastructure in place already.”

Trending

Album Review: Flower Crown’s Heat is the perfect end-of-summer release
Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition
Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found
VaultArt Studio artist Darian Johnson turns beloved animation into grotesque paintings
Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A guide to the best and safest bike (and scooter) routes in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

A guide to the best and safest bike (and scooter) routes in Pittsburgh

Activists call for Rep. Conor Lamb to reestablish $10 billion cut from public transit

By Lauryn Nania

Activists call for Rep. Conor Lamb to reestablish $10 billion cut from public transit

BEWARE: Cars are illegally parked on Pittsburgh sidewalks and we are so numb to it, we don’t even care anymore

By Ryan Deto

BEWARE: Cars are illegally parked on Pittsburgh sidewalks and we are so numb to it, we don’t even care anymore

Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Proposed natural-gas power plant near Pittsburgh cancels plans

By Ryan Deto

Proposed natural-gas power plant near Pittsburgh cancels plans

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

By Jason Phox

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

Pa. GOP lawmaker proposes legalizing adult-use cannabis to fund State Police, community programs

By Marley Parish

State Sen. Mike Regan (R-York)
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 6-12, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

By Ryan Deto

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

By Jason Phox

State Sen. Mike Regan (R-York)

Pa. GOP lawmaker proposes legalizing adult-use cannabis to fund State Police, community programs

By Marley Parish

The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park

Residents share polarized views on future of Pittsburgh's Columbus Day Parade

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation