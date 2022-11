Spiked iced tea, prix fixe dinners, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of East End Brewing Homewood West YOU ARE HERE Neighborhood Beer by East End Brewing

Experience Root Cellar , a pop-up supper club presented by Farmer x Baker and Allegheny RiverTrail Park. Enjoy five-course prix fixe dinners as you look out on the Allegheny River on select Saturdays throughout the winter. The first Root Cellar event on Dec. 3 will feature burrata with cured persimmons, sweet potato blini, celery and horseradish salt-packed trout, handkerchief pasta, and pomegranate and Goat Rodeo chèvre. Reservations are $125 per guest. Service begins at 6:30 p.m. and guests may bring their own spirits.Head to the Laurel Highlands for a special screening and dinner focused on the Lenape Nation. Taking place on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at Sanaview Farms,documents the story of "several Native Americans working to reclaim the foodways of their ancestors," according to a press email. Prior to the screening, naturalist and Pennsylvania forest steward Mary Busch will facilitate an activity about the importance of native seeds, and provide attendees with seeds to bring home. The event will also include a panel with members of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania and the Mountain Watershed Association. Spots are limited for this free event, and registration is required.Hazelwood Local presents Spirits & Snow , its final event of the year, in partnership with Con Alma and Woods House . Taking place Dec. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m., the event invites guests to partake in a holiday cocktail-making class led by Con Alma mixologists, light refreshments, and a holiday floral bouquet-making workshop, all in a Scottish-style pub. Activities are free, but a small donation is required to enter. All donations collected will go to Hazelwood holiday toy drives. Reservations required.Cinderlands Foederhouse announced on Instagram its return to a regular brunch schedule, promising to offer dishes like eggs benedict with a sour cream and chive biscuit, ham, and hollandaise. Brunch runs from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Foederhouse . The Cinderlands Warehouse location will currently offer brunch on Sundays.The networking event series Creatives Drink joined forces with Lawrenceville Distilling to create a refreshing spiked iced tea. Named after a form of public transportation, The T combines Earl Grey breakfast tea, locally produced vodka, and lemon, and clocks in at 8% ABV. Find The T on tap in over 30 different locations around the Pittsburgh region, or in canned versions available for purchase at Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores or online.East End Brewing continued its line of YOU ARE HERE Neighborhood Beers with Homewood West. The Saison-style release is described as presenting "really tasty notes of lemon and pepper with herbal overtones." Available to buy in-store, for curbside pick-up, or for delivery.The City of Pittsburgh opened the 2022 People's Choice Award voting for its Gingerbread Display and Competition. Of the contributions, a press release says, "Unique creations were plentiful, while Pittsburgh landmarks and icons were once again captured in the contest’s entries, including Horne’s holiday tree and Andy Warhol," adding that the new City Neighborhoods category highlighted Spring Hill, Stanton Heights, and the South Side. This year’s entries, including special 20th-anniversary pieces by local culinary artists, will remain on display through Jan. 6, 2023 in the grand lobby of the City-County Building. People's Choice Award voting will continue through Dec. 31.Looking for a gift to give that spooky person in your life? Necromancer announced a new line of sweatshirts featuring horny skeletons and a toasting Grim Reaper. The brewery now accepts pre-orders for the merch, set to release on Dec. 17.