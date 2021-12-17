Spider-Man: No Way Home makes for a satisfying swing into the multiverse

click to enlarge Image: Courtesy of Sony Pictures/Marvel Spider-Man: No Way Home

Nostalgia and redemption make up, the latest release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and possibly the best movie from the franchise yet.Here we find Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following the events of, the 2019 film that pitted our young hero against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and saw his true identity revealed.picks with Peter trying to navigate the consequences of everyone now knowing that he is Spider-Man. When he and his friend Ned (Jacob Batalons) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) are rejected from college due to the controversy, he enlists the help of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and this is where the story picks up.is best described by Holland in an Instagram post he made shortly before the film's Dec. 16 release – a "labour of love" that celebrates three generations of cinema.Fans of the MCU, but especially of, will not be disappointed. It’s well-known that characters from thefilms of the early 2000s, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, and from the subsequent Marc Webb movies, which starred Andrew Garfield, would be making appearances, further confirming the existence of amultiverse. Dr. Otto Octavius and Electro are brought to Peter’s universe, with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles from the past films.Like most Marvel movies,is emotionally painful, but in the best way. As mentioned before, redemption is a huge theme in the movie and, paired with the humor expected from thefranchise, makes this latest installment very satisfying for fans.will have audiences laughing, crying, and cheering at the screen, and is thoroughly entertaining throughout the entire two and half hour runtime.