 Spider-Man: No Way Home makes for a satisfying swing into the multiverse | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Spider-Man: No Way Home makes for a satisfying swing into the multiverse

By

click to enlarge Spider-Man: No Way Home - IMAGE: COURTESY OF SONY PICTURES/MARVEL
Image: Courtesy of Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Nostalgia and redemption make up Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and possibly the best movie from the franchise yet.

Here we find Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 2019 film that pitted our young hero against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and saw his true identity revealed. No Way Home picks with Peter trying to navigate the consequences of everyone now knowing that he is Spider-Man. When he and his friend Ned (Jacob Batalons) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) are rejected from college due to the controversy, he enlists the help of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and this is where the story picks up.

No Way Home is best described by Holland in an Instagram post he made shortly before the film's Dec. 16 release – a "labour of love" that celebrates three generations of cinema.


Fans of the MCU, but especially of Spider-Man, will not be disappointed. It’s well-known that characters from the Spider-Man films of the early 2000s, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, and from the subsequent Marc Webb movies, which starred Andrew Garfield, would be making appearances, further confirming the existence of a Spider-Man multiverse. Dr. Otto Octavius and Electro are brought to Peter’s universe, with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles from the past films.

Like most Marvel movies, No Way Home is emotionally painful, but in the best way. As mentioned before, redemption is a huge theme in the movie and, paired with the humor expected from the Spider-Man franchise, makes this latest installment very satisfying for fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will have audiences laughing, crying, and cheering at the screen, and is thoroughly entertaining throughout the entire two and half hour runtime.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing at the AMC Waterfront 22 in Homestead, Manor Theatre in Squirrel Hill, Hollywood Theater in Dormont, and other Pittsburgh-area theaters.

Trending

Speaking of...

State sends second vague email to patients about medical marijuana vape product safety

By Kim Lyons

State sends second vague email to patients about medical marijuana vape product safety

Resonance Works to present "innovative" take on Hansel and Gretel

By Amanda Waltz

Resonance Works to present "innovative" take on Hansel and Gretel

Freeland is an understated tour through the trials of pot farming

By Owen Gabbey

Freeland

Child abuse and animal deaths define new creature feature Antlers

By Tia Bailey

Child abuse and animal deaths define new creature feature Antlers
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

Resonance Works to present "innovative" take on Hansel and Gretel

By Amanda Waltz

Resonance Works to present "innovative" take on Hansel and Gretel

Freeland is an understated tour through the trials of pot farming

By Owen Gabbey

Freeland

The Humans is the best existential, dread-filled Thanksgiving dinner ever

By Owen Gabbey

The Humans is the best existential, dread-filled Thanksgiving dinner ever

No Man’s Land Film Festival puts women in the outdoors on center stage

By Owen Gabbey

Screencap from No Man's Land Film Festival's trailer
More »

Readers also liked…

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

By Hannah Lynn

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

By Alex Gordon

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 15-21, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee at Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Westmoreland art museum makes New York Times' Best Art Books of 2021 list

By Amanda Waltz

Fortune Teller

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Fairmont, CMOA, and more (Dec. 16-18)

By Dani Janae

5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season

5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season

By Isabella Diaz

Pittsburgh CLO presents A Musical Christmas Carol

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ Dec. 16-22

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation