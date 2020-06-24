Spend the season exploring murals and statues with this Public Art Summer Scavenger Hunt

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Murphy Mosaic steps in Pittsburgh's South Side by artist Laura Jean McLaughlin

CP illustration: Abbie Adams

See the scavenger hunt list below, and check off items all summer long:







click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

We’re counting the days until all of the city’s museums and galleries reopen, but we’d be remiss not to mention how bummed we still are about missing all of the great artwork at outdoor festivals like the Three Rivers Arts Festival. So how can art lovers do their thing outside this summer? Try Pittsburgh City Paper's Public Art Summer Scavenger Hunt, which challenges you to go outside and explore the wide variety of murals, statues, and other works scattered throughout the city.• Mural and/or Statue of Deceased Local Celebrity• Mural of a Living Local Celebrity• Artwork with a Cause• Toynbee Tile Homage (Bonus for the ever-elusive remaining Toynbee Tiles)• Tasteful Nudity• Tasty Nudity• Warped Pop Art Mural a la Brian Gonnella• Problematic Statue (that should probably be removed)• DinoMite Days Dinosaur Statue (Bonus if it's wearing a PPE mask)• Ghost Sign• Art You Can Walk or Sit On• Secret Alleyway or Side Street Mural• Light Installation• Relief or Frieze of Non-Historical Figure• Non-Church Stained Glass• Abstract Sculpture• Homes as Art (Examples: Randyland, City of Asylum Houses)• Public Step Mosaic• Riverside ArtWhat do you win when you check everything off the list? The satisfaction of appreciating a city full of great artists, of course. (Don’t forget to share your pics on social media and tag @pghcitypaper!)