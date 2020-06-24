 Spend the season exploring murals and statues with this Public Art Summer Scavenger Hunt | Summer Survival Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Spend the season exploring murals and statues with this Public Art Summer Scavenger Hunt

By

click to enlarge Mosaic steps in Pittsburgh's South Side by artist Laura Jean McLaughlin - CP PHOTO: JARED MURPHY
CP photo: Jared Murphy
Mosaic steps in Pittsburgh's South Side by artist Laura Jean McLaughlin
CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
We’re counting the days until all of the city’s museums and galleries reopen, but we’d be remiss not to mention how bummed we still are about missing all of the great artwork at outdoor festivals like the Three Rivers Arts Festival. So how can art lovers do their thing outside this summer? Try Pittsburgh City Paper's Public Art Summer Scavenger Hunt, which challenges you to go outside and explore the wide variety of murals, statues, and other works scattered throughout the city.

See the scavenger hunt list below, and check off items all summer long:


• Mural and/or Statue of Deceased Local Celebrity

• Mural of a Living Local Celebrity


• Artwork with a Cause

• Toynbee Tile Homage (Bonus for the ever-elusive remaining Toynbee Tiles)

• Tasteful Nudity

• Tasty Nudity


• Warped Pop Art Mural a la Brian Gonnella

• Problematic Statue (that should probably be removed)

• DinoMite Days Dinosaur Statue (Bonus if it's wearing a PPE mask)

• Ghost Sign

• Art You Can Walk or Sit On


• Secret Alleyway or Side Street Mural

• Light Installation

• Relief or Frieze of Non-Historical Figure

• Non-Church Stained Glass

• Abstract Sculpture

• Homes as Art (Examples: Randyland, City of Asylum Houses)

• Public Step Mosaic

• Riverside Art
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
What do you win when you check everything off the list? The satisfaction of appreciating a city full of great artists, of course. (Don’t forget to share your pics on social media and tag @pghcitypaper!)

