 Speed humps coming to three city streets this summer | Pittsburgh City Paper

Speed humps coming to three city streets this summer

By

click to enlarge speed-bump-web.jpg
Speed humps are coming to three neighborhood thoroughfares where traffic studies have shown speeding is the norm.

In the coming weeks, stretches of Haberman Avenue in Mt. Washington, Stratmore Street in Crafton Heights, and Bascom Avenue in Perry North will each be fitted with humps in an effort to slow traffic flows.

According to a City of Pittsburgh press release, data collected during the past two years found more than half of drivers exceed the 25 mph posted speed limit while traveling through these streets.


“The rate of speeding along with the crash history in these areas indicated a strong need for traffic calming intervention,” the release states.

The hump installations come as part of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure’s Traffic Calming Program piloted in 2019 and expanding this summer. The program aims to improve safety for all road users, including motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Traffic calming measures have been announced for seven other city roads this summer.

Construction is expected to last two days at each location. The road will be closed to all but local traffic while crews are at work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is set to begin on the following dates:
  • Haberman Avenue: Wed., June 15
  • Stratmore Street: Wed., June 22
  • Bascom Avenue: Wed., June 29

Trending

Speaking of Traffic Calming Program , Department Of Mobility And Infrastructure

Work underway on $5.2 million South Side traffic signal upgrades

By Jamie Wiggan

Work underway on $5.2 million South Side traffic signal upgrades

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

Raised crosswalk to be installed in Squirrel Hill to reduce speeding

By Jason Phox

Raised crosswalk to be installed in Squirrel Hill to reduce speeding

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart
More »

Tags

Latest in News

From boats to buses: Pittsburgh’s public transit rebrands

By Jamie Wiggan

An illustration of a new Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

City of Pittsburgh and POISE Foundation offering $1 million in grants to anti-violence programs

By Jordana Rosenfeld

City of Pittsburgh and POISE Foundation offering $1 million in grants to anti-violence programs

Pittsburgh alleycat bike race welcomes entrants of all abilities

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburgh alleycat bike race welcomes entrants of all abilities

City and schools prepare for anticipated heat wave

By Jamie Wiggan

City and schools prepare for anticipated heat wave
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 15-21, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Amber Sloan in Homewood

Black Led Community Spotlight: Amber Sloan, champion for Homewood

By Dani Janae

An illustration of a new Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

From boats to buses: Pittsburgh’s public transit rebrands

By Jamie Wiggan

City and schools prepare for anticipated heat wave

City and schools prepare for anticipated heat wave

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh alleycat bike race welcomes entrants of all abilities

Pittsburgh alleycat bike race welcomes entrants of all abilities

By Ladimir Garcia

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation