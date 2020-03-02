 Space Jesus closes out his Moon.Landing tour in Pittsburgh | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Space Jesus closes out his Moon.Landing tour in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge Space Jesus at the Roxian Theatre Sat., Feb. 29 - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP Photo: Jordan Snowden
Space Jesus at the Roxian Theatre Sat., Feb. 29
How did you spend your Leap Day this year? Space Jesus and his team of wonky electronic musicians spent their extra day slaying fans at the Roxian Theatre for the final date of their Moon.Landing tour.

Space Jesus, aka Jasha Tull, filled the McKees Rocks venue from the top balcony down to the pit in front of the stage. This shows how much the New Jersey-based artist's popularity has grown in the last year, after performing in February 2019 at the more intimate Rex Theater for his Temple of Noom tour. The Rex holds around 600 people whereas the Roxian's capacity is more than double that, holding 1,400.
Unlike the other EDM acts that have performed at the fairly new Roxian, Tull and his openers Tiedye Ky, Tsuruda, and OnHell (CharlestheFirst was not on the Pittsburgh tour stop) fall under a more undefined, psychedelic slow-tempo genre, more commonly known as "space bass," making for a show that draws you in for a trance-like ride into another dimension.

And as Space Jesus has been known to do, he brought all three openers on stage at the end of the show for a back-to-back set, each musician taking a turn on the deck. I was hoping that Pittsburgh's own Buku, aka Robert Balotsky, would make an appearance for the ending set as he did during last year's show (Balotsky toured with Tull during Temple of Noom but was not on the lineup for the Pittsburgh stop), but he was noticeably absent from the stage.

Either way, Space Jesus and his Moon.Landing tour was a refreshing change following the harder, upbeat electronic and dubstep acts (Excision, Subtronics, NGHTMRE) that have come through Pittsburgh recently.
click to enlarge PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
Photo: Jordan Snowden
click to enlarge PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
Photo: Jordan Snowden
click to enlarge PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
Photo: Jordan Snowden
click to enlarge PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
Photo: Jordan Snowden

