Space Jesus closes out his Moon.Landing tour in Pittsburgh

Jasha Tull, filled the McKees Rocks venue from the top balcony down to the pit in front of the stage. This shows how much the New Jersey-based artist's popularity has grown in the last year, after performing in February 2019 at the more intimate Rex Theater for his Temple of Noom tour. The Rex holds around 600 people whereas the Roxian's capacity is more than double that, holding 1,400.

Tiedye Ky, Tsuruda, and OnHell (CharlestheFirst was not on the Pittsburgh tour stop) fall under a more undefined, psychedelic slow-tempo genre, more commonly known as "space bass," making for a show that draws you in for a trance-like ride into another dimension.

Robert Balotsky, would make an appearance for the ending set as he did during last year's show (

Balotsky toured with Tull during Temple of Noom but was not on the lineup for the Pittsburgh stop), but he was noticeably absent from the stage.





How did you spend your Leap Day this year? Space Jesus and his team of wonky electronic musicians spent their extra day slaying fans at the Roxian Theatre for the final date of their Moon.Landing tour.Space Jesus, akaUnlike the other EDM acts that have performed at the fairly new Roxian, Tull and his openersAnd as Space Jesus has been known to do, he brought all three openers on stage at the end of the show for a back-to-back set, each musician taking a turn on the deck. I was hoping that Pittsburgh's own Buku , akaEither way, Space Jesus and his Moon.Landing tour was a refreshing change following the harder, upbeat electronic and dubstep acts (Excision, Subtronics, NGHTMRE) that have come through Pittsburgh recently.