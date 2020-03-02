Space Jesus closes out his Moon.Landing tour in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jordan Snowden Space Jesus at the Roxian Theatre Sat., Feb. 29



Jasha Tull, filled the McKees Rocks venue from the top balcony down to the pit in front of the stage. This shows how much the New Jersey-based artist's popularity has grown in the last year, after performing in February 2019 at the more intimate Rex Theater for his Temple of Noom tour. The Rex holds around 600 people whereas the Roxian's capacity is more than double that, holding 1,400.

Tiedye Ky, Tsuruda, and OnHell (CharlestheFirst was not on the Pittsburgh tour stop) fall under a more undefined, psychedelic slow-tempo genre, more commonly known as "space bass," making for a show that draws you in for a trance-like ride into another dimension.

Robert Balotsky, would make an appearance for the ending set as he did during last year's show (

Balotsky toured with Tull during Temple of Noom but was not on the lineup for the Pittsburgh stop), but he was noticeably absent from the stage.





click to enlarge Photo: Jordan Snowden

click to enlarge Photo: Jordan Snowden

click to enlarge Photo: Jordan Snowden

click to enlarge Photo: Jordan Snowden