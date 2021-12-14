Southern comfort food, fish feasts, and more Pittsburgh food news

B525202 Butler St., Lawrenceville. b52pgh.com
After functioning as a take-out-only restaurant for most of the pandemic, this Mediterranean-American vegan spot has opened its door to the public once again for dine-in service. Masks and proof of vaccination are required, and hours are Tues - Sat from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Bar Marco2216 Penn Ave., Strip District. barmarcopgh.com
Bar Marco announced via their Instagram that they are now taking reservations on a weekly basis starting on Tuesday. They will also be hosting a Feast of the Seven Fishes menu on Mon., Dec. 20 and on Tue., Dec. 21 on their covered, heated patio area. For reservations, call (412) 471-1900 and leave a voicemail with your full name, party size, and what time you’d like to come in and a staff member will call back to confirm.
Alta Via46 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel. altaviapgh.com
Bar Marco isn't the only one getting fishy for the holidays. Alta Via is also offering a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner for its customers on Thu., Dec. 23 from 5-8 p.m. Their take on the feast included dishes like tuna with cured beet, egg yolk, celery, and crispy farro, or scallops with a fennel salad, blood orange, and broccolini. There is an optional wine pairing to go with each dish.
Mediterra Cafe292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon and 430 Beaver Street, Sewickley.
mediterracafe.com
This eatery is now carrying bottles of Hartzler Dairy Farms eggnog at both of their locations. This unique drink from Hartzler, a family-run farm based in Ohio, has become a bit of a cult favorite. Just in time for the holidays, get yours while supplies last.
Pittsburgh Juice Company3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. pittsburghjuicecompany.com
The Pittsburgh Juice Company has shippable juice programs for you or the health enthusiast in your life. Choose from Getting Juicy, Balance, Evergreen, or Rainbow programs and have them shipped directly to your door, now for 40% off. This sale deal lasts up until Fri., Dec. 24.
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop932 5th Ave Suite D., New Kensington. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
This all-vegan bakeshop has announced its holiday hours and a few menu changes on Instagram. For the next two weeks, the shop will be open from Thu., Dec. 16-Sat., Dec. 18 and from Wed., Dec. 22-Thu., Dec. 23. Available treats will include doughnuts, tarts, cookies and cookie trays, cupcakes, pies, and more, with many holiday-themed flavors. They will be closed for most of January 2022 so get your treats while you can.
Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar111 W. Station Square Drive., South Side. tupelohoneycafe.com
Not to be mistaken for Tupelo Honey Teas, this Southern and Appalachian-inspired restaurant will open its Pittsburgh location in Station Square in January 2022. The venue will incorporate black, gold, and white decor to pay homage to Pittsburgh’s sports teams, and the menu promises to have a little something for everyone.