South Side vegan restaurant Viridis announces closure

"We want to thank you for being with us through everything the last two years, but it is with a heavy heart, that we must inform you we will be closing our storefront permanently at the end of the month," Viridis posted on Instagram. "This decision was extremely difficult to come to, as we have loved every minute of this journey, but we know it is the right decision for us and the team."
breakfast foods and unique vegan menu items, including a recently added plant-based "fish" sandwich, featuring a fried banana blossom filet, for Lent.
Within an hour of posting the announcement of their closure, fans already started sharing their condolences on Instagram, from "This is the worst news" to "forever my favorite vegan restaurant!!!"
Viridis plans to complete two more weeks of service before closing, stating, "We look forward to welcoming you into our space as we wrap things up."
Viridis. 1506 E. Carson St., South Side. viridispgh.square.site