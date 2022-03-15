 South Side vegan restaurant Viridis announces closure | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

South Side vegan restaurant Viridis announces closure

By

click to enlarge The exterior of Viridis in the South Side - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The exterior of Viridis in the South Side
Viridis, a South Side cafe serving coffee and vegan comfort food for the past two years, is closing its doors at the end of March. The East Carson Street restaurant, which first opened in 2020, made the announcement on March 15 on Instagram.

"We want to thank you for being with us through everything the last two years, but it is with a heavy heart, that we must inform you we will be closing our storefront permanently at the end of the month," Viridis posted on Instagram. "This decision was extremely difficult to come to, as we have loved every minute of this journey, but we know it is the right decision for us and the team."

click to enlarge A chocolate croissant at Viridis in the South Side - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A chocolate croissant at Viridis in the South Side
The restaurant has been known for its stand-out breakfast foods and unique vegan menu items, including a recently added plant-based "fish" sandwich, featuring a fried banana blossom filet, for Lent.


Within an hour of posting the announcement of their closure, fans already started sharing their condolences on Instagram, from "This is the worst news" to "forever my favorite vegan restaurant!!!"

Viridis plans to complete two more weeks of service before closing, stating, "We look forward to welcoming you into our space as we wrap things up."
Viridis. 1506 E. Carson St., South Side. viridispgh.square.site

