South Side awarded grant to transform South 21st Street into “Complete Green Street”

And one of those projects in Pittsburgh’s South Side was recently awarded funding. On Nov. 22, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund Awarded Pittsburgh a $963,000 grant to help with the South 21st Street Complete Green Street Project.
The South 21st Street Complete Green Street Project was designed through a partnership with the South Side community, the city of Pittsburgh, ALCOSAN, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. The project would convert South 21st Street into a green boulevard and gateway from the East Carson business district corridor to South Side Park to divert stormwater and improve pedestrian safety.
The project will include “a Complete Streets approach,” which requires all new city street design projects to make it safer for all road users: pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit users, private vehicle drivers, and more. The project will also use natural and green infrastructure features to mitigate stormwater runoff and erosion. Vegetation, trees, and other plants can help in absorbing stormwater and help lessen some flooding.
The grant was awarded through Gov. Tom Wolf’s approval of 166 new projects across Pennsylvania in the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
Created in 2013, the Multimodal Transportation Fund is designed to help assist Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and create or improve transportation across the state. The program works to provide funding to several types of improvement projects, such as roads, walking and bike trails, rail, traffic safety, public transportation, and air transport.