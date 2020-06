– for years Black artists in American have used music as a way to share their stories, experiences, and cries of outrage or hope. With the recent killing of Geroge Floyd, an entirely new wave of political protest songs are making their way into the world.





Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come," Kendrick Lamar'salbumBelow,has compiled a playlist of our favorite new Black Lives Matter songs. There's the funky, summer-y "Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak. The goose-bump inducing "I Can't Breathe" from H.E.R. Meek Mill's passionate and hard-hitting "Otherside Of America." The genres range from hip-hop and rap to gospel, but the songs have one thing in common: they express an anger, frustration, and hurt not quantifiable in words alone.