SoundCloud adds a direct-support button to help musicians during the pandemic

Two weeks ago, Bandcamp announced that for 24 hours it would be forfeiting its share of online sales revenue to support musicians and bands who are losing income during the pandemic. Since the spread of COVID-19 and the onset of stay-at-home orders, many organizations have been thinking of ways to help creatives make money while they are not able to tour or perform. Now SoundCloud is joining in on the efforts with the addition of a new direct fan-support button.



“As the coronavirus crisis has unfolded, we’ve seen a global outpouring of tracks on SoundCloud — with a 50% surge in creators uploading in the past month alone. But behind this creative response, we know there continues to be financial loss and uncertainty for our creator community,” reads the announcement email. “Last week we rolled out our first wave of creator support — our partnership with Twitch, 50% off SoundCloud Pro Unlimited, a resource guide and weekly creator office hours with our artist relations team — to help with the impact some of you are facing. This felt like a good start, but we want to do more for the long term.”



The button can be added to any SoundCloud profile and linked to the person’s preferred direct fan support method, whether that be Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp, or Paypal, among others. A step by step guide on how to add this button can be viewed here.



"We understand our efforts here are no match for the care providers on the frontlines of this global crisis," the email reads. "But we will continue to look for ways to support our global SoundCloud community, so you can keep sharing music we can all turn to in these challenging times, and long into the future."