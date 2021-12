Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Canton Amythyst Kiah performing at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Canton Afro Yaqui Music Collective performing at City of Asylum

Sa-Roc — The Sharecropper’s Daughter

Weedie Braimah — The Hands of Time

Amythyst Kiah — Wary + Strange

Nigel Hall — Spiritual

Afro Yaqui Music Collective — Maroon Futures

Angélique Kidjo — Mother Nature

Izy — Irene

Jon Batiste — We Are

Lonnie Smith — Breathe

Adrian Younge — The American Negro

Regular readers of this column will have some clues about my second annual Top 10 Albums. Late-year releases, multiple notable releases in a given month, and random discoveries do create surprises, however.by Adrian Younge, not mentioned as a contender until now, bubbled upward as I reviewed 2021 in its entirety. Younge, whom I consider one of the most impactful artists of his generation, releasedjust in time for Black History Month, and provided excellent historical fabric for my February broadcasts. Afro Yaqui Music Collective, with, solidifies its place as one of Pittsburgh’s top progressive outfits. Also, their track “Ya Habibi”? I just couldn’t stop playing it.The Soul Show’s Top 10 Albums of 2021, with no particular order in mind:You can also listen to the Top 10 Albums on WYEP’s The Soul Show on Sat., Jan. 1. Also, check out the Top 10 Songs of 2021 from WYEP’s DJs at wyep.org . You already know one of mine.on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the progr