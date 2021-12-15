 Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2021 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

By

click to enlarge Amythyst Kiah performing at Kelly Strayhorn Theater - PHOTO: MIKE CANTON
Photo: Mike Canton
Amythyst Kiah performing at Kelly Strayhorn Theater
Regular readers of this column will have some clues about my second annual Top 10 Albums. Late-year releases, multiple notable releases in a given month, and random discoveries do create surprises, however. The American Negro by Adrian Younge, not mentioned as a contender until now, bubbled upward as I reviewed 2021 in its entirety. Younge, whom I consider one of the most impactful artists of his generation, released Negro just in time for Black History Month, and provided excellent historical fabric for my February broadcasts. Afro Yaqui Music Collective, with Maroon Futures, solidifies its place as one of Pittsburgh’s top progressive outfits. Also, their track “Ya Habibi”? I just couldn’t stop playing it.
click to enlarge Afro Yaqui Music Collective performing at City of Asylum - PHOTO: MIKE CANTON
Photo: Mike Canton
Afro Yaqui Music Collective performing at City of Asylum
The Soul Show’s Top 10 Albums of 2021, with no particular order in mind:
  • Sa-Roc — The Sharecropper’s Daughter
  • Weedie Braimah — The Hands of Time
  • Amythyst Kiah — Wary + Strange
  • Nigel Hall — Spiritual
  • Afro Yaqui Music Collective — Maroon Futures
  • Angélique Kidjo — Mother Nature
  • Izy — Irene
  • Jon Batiste — We Are
  • Lonnie Smith — Breathe
  • Adrian Younge — The American Negro

You can also listen to the Top 10 Albums on WYEP’s The Soul Show on Sat., Jan. 1. Also, check out the Top 10 Songs of 2021 from WYEP’s DJs at wyep.org. You already know one of mine.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

