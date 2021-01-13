Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mike Canton Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles at the 2018 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

The Soul Show’s Top 10 Albums of 2020,

in alphabetical order: Steve Arrington — Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions



Black Light Collective — Black Light Collective

Fantastic Negrito — Have You Lost Your Mind Yet

Geenpool — In The Bleak

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles — Something To Say

Bryony Jarmin-Pinto — Fish Factory Sessions

Brenda Nicole Moorer — Marrow

Kassa Overall — I Think I’m Good

Pleasure — Now Is The Time

Tank & The Bangas — Friend Goals

