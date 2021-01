Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mike Canton Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles at the 2018 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

The Soul Show’s Top 10 Albums of 2020,

in alphabetical order: Steve Arrington — Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions



Black Light Collective — Black Light Collective

Fantastic Negrito — Have You Lost Your Mind Yet

Geenpool — In The Bleak

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles — Something To Say

Bryony Jarmin-Pinto — Fish Factory Sessions

Brenda Nicole Moorer — Marrow

Kassa Overall — I Think I’m Good

Pleasure — Now Is The Time

Tank & The Bangas — Friend Goals

Preparing the year’s Top 10 Albums list is an exercise in reflection. It’s a time to rewind 12 months and recall what’s been good. For 2020, while still leaning toward full releases, there was increasing consideration of larger EPs.Soulshowmike’s Album Picks has reviewed several of the selections over the past few months, so I’ll cover the others here. Black Light Collective delivers a ’60s/’70s jazz vibe. Their young vocalist, Isis Damil, is to be reckoned with. Fantastic Negrito is zany and vibrant, with Tank (of The Bangas) guesting. The Bangas themselves deftly move into more mainstream territory while remaining true to themselves. Cory Henry, former Snarky Puppy keyboardist, brings forth retro and social intent. Kassa Overall - listen to his nod to Joan Baez on “Show Me A Prison.” Pleasure, the Pacific Northwest funk fusion band, comes back stronger than ever.The Soul Show presented its Top 10 Albums on Dec. 26. Listen to the full broadcast in the archives section of soulshowmike.org