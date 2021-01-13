Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks has reviewed several of the selections over the past few months, so I’ll cover the others here. Black Light Collective delivers a ’60s/’70s jazz vibe. Their young vocalist, Isis Damil, is to be reckoned with. Fantastic Negrito is zany and vibrant, with Tank (of The Bangas) guesting. The Bangas themselves deftly move into more mainstream territory while remaining true to themselves. Cory Henry, former Snarky Puppy keyboardist, brings forth retro and social intent. Kassa Overall - listen to his nod to Joan Baez on “Show Me A Prison.” Pleasure, the Pacific Northwest funk fusion band, comes back stronger than ever.
The Soul Show’s Top 10 Albums of 2020,
Steve Arrington — Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions
