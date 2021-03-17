Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Women's History Month

The other release to be noted is from music professor and bandleader Lenora Zenzalai Helm. She and Tribe Jazz Orchestra present her seventh album, For the Love of Big Band. It’s a live 2020 set of beautiful just-what-it-says, recorded in an old church near Durham, N.C. There are the expected standards, new material, and the searing “Mississippi Goddamn,” made famous by Nina Simone. I really haven’t played enough of this album on The Soul Show. Time to fix that.
Every Women’s History Month, I present weekly celebratory features on The Soul Show. Week One was “All Day Women,” followed by “Second To None,” which focused on the trajectory of female vocalists from backup to lead roles. The archives are at soulshowmike.org. Enjoy!
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3fm. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four national markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. He is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.