 Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Women's History Month | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Women's History Month

By

click to enlarge untitled-1.jpg
During Women’s History Month, I’m honored to highlight two albums I’ve enjoyed over the past few months. One is the very recent release from Gayelynn McKinney and McKinney Zone. McKinney is a percussionist out of Detroit, the daughter of noted composer and pianist Harold McKinney. This album, Zoot Suit Funk, ranges from straight-ahead to slightly-smooth jazz, with a bit of funk in between. “Just a Little Bass and Drums,” the eighth track, even throws in some scat with the funk. It’s one of my favorites on the album. So is the title track, which lays in some really nice organ and lead guitar flavor. Here, McKinney displays her drummer chops, too.

The other release to be noted is from music professor and bandleader Lenora Zenzalai Helm. She and Tribe Jazz Orchestra present her seventh album, For the Love of Big Band. It’s a live 2020 set of beautiful just-what-it-says, recorded in an old church near Durham, N.C. There are the expected standards, new material, and the searing “Mississippi Goddamn,” made famous by Nina Simone. I really haven’t played enough of this album on The Soul Show. Time to fix that.

Every Women’s History Month, I present weekly celebratory features on The Soul Show. Week One was “All Day Women,” followed by “Second To None,” which focused on the trajectory of female vocalists from backup to lead roles. The archives are at soulshowmike.org. Enjoy!
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3fm. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four national markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. He is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

Trending

A Pittsburgh journalist helps discover a missing piece of research on the health impacts of fracking
Chandra Rhyme gets her day in the spotlight at Sunstar Music Festival
Manos Gallery welcomes all artists to Tarentum, just north of Pittsburgh
Page Dairy Mart is open for the season, and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae is a can’t miss
The Frick Pittsburgh partners with vanessa german for multi-year art project
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A Pittsburgh journalist helps discover a missing piece of research on the health impacts of fracking

By Ryan Deto

A Pittsburgh journalist helps discover a missing piece of research on the health impacts of fracking

The fifth and final Pennsylvania redistricting commissioner will decide who wins and loses

By Stephen Caruso

Current boundaries of Pennsylvania's 203 state House districts

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

The Frick Pittsburgh partners with vanessa german for multi-year art project

By Amanda Waltz

vanessa german rehearses for for a play in Downtown Pittsburgh in 2018
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Chandra Rhyme gets her day in the spotlight at Sunstar Music Festival

By Dani Janae

Chandra Rhyme gets her day in the spotlight at Sunstar Music Festival

Song Spotlight: "Very Upbeat" by Badluxe

By Dani Janae

Badluxe cover art

Black and Brown Pittsburgh musicians celebrated in local artist Feralcat’s playlist

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Black and Brown Pittsburgh musicians celebrated in local artist Feralcat’s playlist

Join Derek Woods Band and Swiss Army in Yinz Citizen's second virtual concert

By Jordan Snowden

Derek Woods Band
More »

Readers also liked…

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Asphalt Art Initiative project in Norfolk, Va.

Proposals sought for Pittsburgh's first-ever Asphalt Art Project in Friendship

By Amanda Waltz

vanessa german rehearses for for a play in Downtown Pittsburgh in 2018

The Frick Pittsburgh partners with vanessa german for multi-year art project

By Amanda Waltz

Badluxe cover art

Song Spotlight: "Very Upbeat" by Badluxe

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation