 Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Take me to New Orleans | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Take me to New Orleans

By

click to enlarge soulshow-mike-music-albums-web.jpg

There’s something about special Crescent City music projects. A memorable one is Our New Orleans: A Benefit Album for the Gulf Coast, assembled in 2005 to benefit Hurricane Katrina victims. It kicked off with a rousing “Yes We Can Can” by Allen Toussaint, and continued at about the same level throughout. 

Take Me to the River: New Orleans is a 2022 documentary that received at least one notable mediocre review, but we’re talking about music here, right? The soundtrack is another story. How do you go wrong with the personnel? Irma Thomas, a Meters co-founder in George Porter, Jr., one first-gen Neville in Cyril, and two second-gens in Ian and Ivan of Dumpstaphunk … the list is long. A favorite track is the very funky “Knockin’,” with Ledisi serving up lead vocals. I thought she was an out-of-town guest, but it turns out that the California-raised singer was born in the Big Easy. 

There’s also a pair of projects on the horizon worth getting excited about. Vocalist Laranah Phipps Ray has just released the first single from her upcoming album, Game Changer. She calls it “Afrofuturistic jazz/funk/R&B.” She scats and soars with a five-octave range, accompanied by a talented ensemble called La Funkalicious. I played “Jazz Crimes,” penned by the great sax man Joshua Redman, for the first time on The Soul Show last Saturday. Having only a weekly broadcast, I don’t like to lock in on a track for very long. This one is excellent enough to ruin the plan. 

The other project is an upcoming James “Biscuit” Rouse tribute to the late drummer Buddy Miles. I had a sneak listen 2-3 years ago, but its release was delayed pending a European distribution deal. The first single is planned for release shortly. Stay tuned.

Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

Trending

Tags

Latest in Music

Kelly Strayhorn Theater brings one-of-a-kind House Party to East Liberty

By Dani Janae

Kelly Strayhorn Theater brings one-of-a-kind House Party to East Liberty

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 11-17

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 11-17

1Hood teams up with Pittsburgh Playhouse for night of music

By Dani Janae

1Hood teams up with Pittsburgh Playhouse for night of music

Pittsburgh bands unite to raise funds for local LGBTQ nonprofit

By Jordan Snowden

Sommelier
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 13-19, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh reacts to Heinz Field renaming with humor, free sandwiches

Pittsburgh reacts to Heinz Field renaming with humor, free sandwiches

By Amanda Waltz

PICT Classic Theatre&nbsp;removes leader following sexual misconduct allegations

PICT Classic Theatre removes leader following sexual misconduct allegations

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh theater company accused of canceling show over alleged "sexual misconduct"

Pittsburgh theater company accused of canceling show over alleged "sexual misconduct"

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 11-17

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 11-17

By Jordan Snowden

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation