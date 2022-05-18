Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III

“Black Superhero,” featuring Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T, is thick and nasty. “Forever,” with India Arie and PJ Morton, is Wonder-esque. Least favorite is the cover of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Black Radio I excelled with its renditions of Bowie and Nirvana, and I just can’t get past them.
Now about The Soul Pod …
With the outdoor festival season spooling up quickly, I collaborated with friends and event producers Shelley Johannson, of Flood City Music Festival, and Amy Constantine, of Dormont Arts, to present tips on musician success in live performances. This month’s edition of The Soul Pod is a primer worthy of any artist’s time. We focus on promotional material communications. Check out our conversation below, and come back next month for more.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.