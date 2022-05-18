 Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III

Mike Canton on The Soul Show
This month of Soulshowmike’s Album Picks revives the gradual transition to, or coexistence of, The Soul Pod, my podcast exploring conversations with musicians and music lovers. Pittsburgh City Paper has hosted several soft launch episodes over the past year, and we look forward to building this multimedia presence together.

First, the meat and potatoes: Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III is a tasty and familiar meal, with Glasper’s trademark ivory tickling underneath the voices of both veteran and new members of the guest cast. An early single with H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello hinted at the new personnel. I must admit that Gregory Porter and Esperanza Spalding were a total surprise, proving that Glasper’s calling card is as strong as ever.

“Black Superhero,” featuring Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T, is thick and nasty. “Forever,” with India Arie and PJ Morton, is Wonder-esque. Least favorite is the cover of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Black Radio I excelled with its renditions of Bowie and Nirvana, and I just can’t get past them.


Now about The Soul Pod

With the outdoor festival season spooling up quickly, I collaborated with friends and event producers Shelley Johannson, of Flood City Music Festival, and Amy Constantine, of Dormont Arts, to present tips on musician success in live performances. This month’s edition of The Soul Pod is a primer worthy of any artist’s time. We focus on promotional material communications. Check out our conversation below, and come back next month for more.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

