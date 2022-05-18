Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III

click to enlarge Mike Canton on The Soul Show

This month of Soulshowmike’s Album Picks revives the gradual transition to, or coexistence of,, my podcast exploring conversations with musicians and music lovers.has hosted several soft launch episodes over the past year, and we look forward to building this multimedia presence together.First, the meat and potatoes: Robert Glasper’sis a tasty and familiar meal, with Glasper’s trademark ivory tickling underneath the voices of both veteran and new members of the guest cast. An early single with H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello hinted at the new personnel. I must admit that Gregory Porter and Esperanza Spalding were a total surprise, proving that Glasper’s calling card is as strong as ever.“Black Superhero,” featuring Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T, is thick and nasty. “Forever,” with India Arie and PJ Morton, is Wonder-esque. Least favorite is the cover of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”excelled with its renditions of Bowie and Nirvana, and I just can’t get past them.Now aboutWith the outdoor festival season spooling up quickly, I collaborated with friends and event producers Shelley Johannson, of Flood City Music Festival, and Amy Constantine, of Dormont Arts, to present tips on musician success in live performances. This month’s edition ofis a primer worthy of any artist’s time. We focus on promotional material communications. Check out our conversation below, and come back next month for more.