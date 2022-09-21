Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Remembering Philip Price | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Canton The late Philip Price of the Bill Henry Band

This month’s column departs from the regular theme. I’m paying tribute to Philip Price, affectionately known as “Flip,” bassist for Pittsburgh’s great Bill Henry Band. Philip suffered fatal injuries from a Wilkinsburg motorcycle accident last week. We are a close musical family here in the Pittsburgh area, and many people knew Flip. He was a gentle giant who mentored younger musicians like Brandon Terry of Funky Fly Project.



Having worked with a number of groups around the city, Mr. Price contributed to the well-deserved trajectory of the Bill Henry Band. I was fortunate to interview all four members of the band right after their freshman album’s release. When you hear the excerpts at soulshowmike.org, the booming voice is Flip’s.

Bill Henry Band will play the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Gallery Crawl on Fri., Sept. 23. Come out, pay homage, and help soothe the band when they need it most.

Back to The Soul Show: In another time, The Soul Show would have honored Philip Price during the Three Rivers at Three segment. I’d like to thank my listeners for all of the support and patience through the post-WYEP platform changes. Some things change, and some stay the same.

What’s different is that The Soul Show’s national audience will get to know our friend: On-demand at soulshowmike.org, Thu., Sept. 22, and streaming at WTJX.org, Sat., Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. (Other stations are listed at soulshowmike.org.)