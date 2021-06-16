 Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: #KingButch and #SummerGrooves | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: #KingButch and #SummerGrooves

By

click to enlarge Corey Fonville of Butcher Brown at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in 2019 - PHOTO: MIKE CANTON
Photo: Mike Canton
Corey Fonville of Butcher Brown at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in 2019
Sometimes music releases hit my radar a little later than they should. One reason is that terrestrial radio follows FCC permissible-language policies, and a new album might only have a few initial singles sanitized for the delicate ear. #KingButch by Butcher Brown is now fully ready, and was worth the wait.

Pittsburghers may have seen Butcher Brown at The Rex and, more recently, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. They are a Richmond-based fusion quintet. Drummer Corey Fonville is a standout member of the group, but everyone is tight. Saxophonist/trumpeter/MC Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney is front and center.

Butcher Brown’s discography includes both studio and live work. #KingButch, the band’s first major-label release (Concord) is a dive into the melding of jazz and hip-hop. There’s plenty with and without to satisfy everyone’s taste. Old schoolers, take note: Butcher covers “Tidal Wave” by Ronnie Laws.
click to enlarge soulshowmikealbum.jpg
On a separate note, Pittsburgh City Paper invited me to participate in this week’s Summer Guide, offering up some of my favorite tracks for the season. Why, yes! WYEP, my home base, has posted songlists for summer cruisin’ from time to time, and here’s my chance to offer an R&B perspective. The one caveat is that I will live in the Temple Of My Familiar.


Let there be tempo, and let there be groove:

  • “Movin’” by Brass Construction (the intro horn blast is only the beginning)
  • “Be Thankful For What You’ve Got” by William DeVaughn (the unlikely anthem)
  • “Watching You” by Slave (Stevie Arrington doing his best sexy warble)
  • “All Day Music” by War (imagery, imagery)
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in three markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

Trending

Pittsburgh Summer Guide 2021
In search of the perfect summer body
Tsaocaa brings new options and fresh ingredients to the Pittsburgh bubble tea scene
Ease into your Pittsburgh post-vax summer with these party tips
Allegheny County studying feasibility of multi-use trail along the Turtle Creek Valley
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh City Paper's Official Pride Playlist

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh City Paper's Official Pride Playlist

Pittsburgh opera singer Pascale Beaudin to take part in a 12-hour opera marathon

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh opera singer Pascale Beaudin to take part in a 12-hour opera marathon (2)

Carnegie Museum of Art and local DJs bring Inside Out event series to Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Inside Out at CMOA on Sat., June 5

Song Spotlight: "Heat Check" by Livefromthecity

By Dani Janae

Screenshot from "Heat Check" by Livefromthecity
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 16-22, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh re-opens with world premiere of new Pixar exhibit

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh re-opens with world premiere of new Pixar exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Ease into your Pittsburgh post-vax summer with these party tips

Ease into your Pittsburgh post-vax summer with these party tips

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh City Paper's Official Pride Playlist

Pittsburgh City Paper's Official Pride Playlist

By Dani Janae

Inside Out at CMOA on Sat., June 5

Carnegie Museum of Art and local DJs bring Inside Out event series to Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation