Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: #KingButch and #SummerGrooves

Pittsburghers may have seen Butcher Brown at The Rex and, more recently, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. They are a Richmond-based fusion quintet. Drummer Corey Fonville is a standout member of the group, but everyone is tight. Saxophonist/trumpeter/MC Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney is front and center.
Butcher Brown’s discography includes both studio and live work. #KingButch, the band’s first major-label release (Concord) is a dive into the melding of jazz and hip-hop. There’s plenty with and without to satisfy everyone’s taste. Old schoolers, take note: Butcher covers “Tidal Wave” by Ronnie Laws.
Let there be tempo, and let there be groove:
- “Movin’” by Brass Construction (the intro horn blast is only the beginning)
- “Be Thankful For What You’ve Got” by William DeVaughn (the unlikely anthem)
- “Watching You” by Slave (Stevie Arrington doing his best sexy warble)
- “All Day Music” by War (imagery, imagery)
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in three markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.