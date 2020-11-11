 Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: In the Bleak by Geenpool | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: In the Bleak by Geenpool

By

click to enlarge Geenpool at Spirit in 2019 - PHOTO: MIKE CANTON
Photo: Mike Canton
Geenpool at Spirit in 2019
In this installment of Soulshowmike’s Album Picks, I’m circling back to an early 2020 album that has kept my personal and broadcast attention all year. It’s from a Pittsburgh vocalist who recently transplanted to Germany. His performance name is Geenpool, but we knew him as Gene Stovall.

click to enlarge music2-geenpool-inthebleak-46.png
In The Bleak breaks down some walls that make it appealing across generations. The rap lyrics are consistently intelligent, clever, or both, and then there’s the singing: Geenpool delivers every beautiful bit of his Duquesne University-trained voice on this album. What makes it even more gratifying is that Gene underwent a medical procedure that might have affected his chords, and as he plowed through final production in his hospital room, he wasn’t sure what he could deliver. Everything worked out.

There are two tracks that have locked into my psyche: “Have You Seen Jesus,” where Gene sings/scats effortlessly between sax notes to present a really fun song, and “Better That Way,” with alternative-rock acoustic strumming in a tune that feels like national-level music.


I’ll interview Geenpool on WYEP’s The Soul Show on Sat., Nov. 14. Join us. Also, I anxiously await AHA, his early 2021 release.

Geenpool. geenpool.com

Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in three markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

Trending

What is the proper way to celebrate?
Brew House Association devastates with the timely imagery of Lost & Found
Election analysis: Biden, Shapiro dominate in Allegheny County, even as Republicans down ballot perform well
Black-led community spotlight: Hill Community Development Corporation
A white Pa. former candidate tweeted he was Black and gay, and then Patti LaBelle's relative somehow got involved
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 12-18

By Jordan Snowden

INEZ (left) and The Homeless Gospel Choir (right) are part of Yinz Citizen, a virtual concert raising money for local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue

Black November Spotlight: Saige

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Saige

Gear up for Yinz Citizen with this Pittsburgh playlist

By Jordan Snowden

Funky Fly Project, one of Yinz Citizen performers

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene

By Jordan Snowden

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene
More »

Readers also liked…

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 11-17, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Funky Fly Project, one of Yinz Citizen performers

Gear up for Yinz Citizen with this Pittsburgh playlist

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Saige

Black November Spotlight: Saige

By Jordan Snowden

Snow falls on Polish Hill, Feb. 7, 2020

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership calls for snowy scenes and other seasonal images for Winter Snapshot public installation

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation