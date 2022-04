Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Hugo Cruz and Caminos

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Canton Hugo Cruz





Advice for Artists



A vibrant social media presence that actively promotes gigs.

Good publicity materials, including track samples and great images. (No “crappy” cell phone images or obvious Photoshop manipulations; landscape, high-res, and color images encouraged.)

A bio representing the band’s current lineup.

An accurate stage plot.

Attention to contract details, such as dietary requests and method of payment.

Pittsburgh’s Latin music scene experienced a palpable bump when Cuban percussionist Hugo Cruz started visiting the city several years ago. It began with a friendship with musicians Gizelxanath Rodriguez and Ben Barson of local jazz band Afro Yaqui Music Collective. He is now firmly planted in the Steel City with his own band, Hugo Cruz and Caminos, and there’s a new album, too:, or Point of Departure.Hugo has been promising this debut release for a while, and I couldn’t be more pleased that it’s finally here. “Latin Morning” was written in honor of his father, himself an accomplished violinist and Grammy winner. “Experiment” is straight-up fusion, reminiscent of Chick Corea. The album is diverse and multi-layered, a wonderful first effort.By the time you read this, Hugo would have presented his April 12 feature, “The History of Cuban Jazz,” at Downtown’s Greer Cabaret Theater. We talked about both the upcoming Greer show and the album on The Soul Show on WYEP; the full Zoom interview is at soulshowmike.org Spring is here, and the music scene will soon explode. I asked experienced festival organizers Amy Constantine Kline, of Dormont Arts, and Shelley Johansson, of Flood City Music Festival, to offer expectations for artist success:Come back for more pointers in this column on May 18.