Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: High tunes and chill tracks

Get out your buds, launch your favorite music service, and check these out these Young covers:
• An extended and live “Down By The River” by Buddy Miles of Hendrix and Band of Gypsys.
• “Ohio/Machine Gun,” either from the Isley Brothers’ Givin’ It Back (1971) or their Live release of the following year. The medley is mostly Young’s Kent State opus, with hints of “Machine Gun” by Band of Gypsys.
With only a little bit of space left for this month, I’ll quickly rave about the debut album Irene by Melbourne trio Izy (eye-zee). It’s a total chill listen, sparsely arranged and with beautiful vocals. The opening track, “Moon,” has a halting beat reminiscent of country people Hiatus Kaiyote, but then Izy goes its own way. Highly recommended, and already on my ballot for Top Ten 2021 consideration. Listen at izymusic.bandcamp.com/album/irene.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.