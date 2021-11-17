 Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Contenders for the best of 2021 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Contenders for the best of 2021

By

click to enlarge soulshowmike-albums-web.jpg
Approaching 2021’s end, I’m in the throes of Top 10 album selections for The Soul Show on WYEP. The winners will be featured on Jan. 1, and you’ll see the full list in my Pittsburgh City Paper column next month.

In this month’s Album Picks, I list some (not all) of my albums in contention for the Top 10, as well as others worth honorable mention.

• Theon Cross — Intra-I
Here’s a solo effort from a member of the acclaimed Sons of Kemet.
• Diana Purim and Khrisha Booker — Eyedentity
World jazz/fusion from the daughter of Brazilian music royalty Flora Purim and Airto.
• Angelique Kidjo — Mother Nature
The current-day queen of Continent music collaborates with the next generation.
• Dexter Wansel — The Story of the Flight Crew to Mars
A ’70s master of space-themed albums, D.W. comes back 45+ years later with the sequel.
• Afro Yaqui Music Collective — Nonantzin
This is social jazz/hip hop out of Pittsburgh.
• Terence Blanchard — Absence
He reprises the E-Collective fusion project.
• Jon Batiste — We Are
Shame on me for not mentioning this album before.
• Bakithi Kumalo — What You Hear Is What You See
Our own Poogie Bell is on this fine release.
• Lonnie Smith — Breathe
The unlikely pairing of the Hammond B3 star with punk godfather Iggy Pop is a highlight.


Finally, the inimitable Gil Scott-Heron is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Here’s one of my Top 10 for Eternity: The First Minute of a New Day.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

Trending

Speaking of...

Legislation passed in Pa. House would “virtually destroy” community bail funds

By Ryan Deto

More than twenty cars blocked Second Avenue outside of the Allegheny County Jail as people protested conditions for Black women, calling for the release of inmates and ending the use of cash bail on Tue., May 12, 2020.

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Bill would extend protections for domestic violence victims in city of Pittsburgh

By Jason Phox

Bill would extend protections for domestic violence victims in city of Pittsburgh

Summer Lee picks up endorsement from the Working Families Party

By Ryan Deto

Summer Lee poses for a portrait on Penn Avenue in East Liberty in 2019.
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Chrome Cable releases new “out of this world” album, Utopia

By Dani Janae

Chrome Cable releases new “out of this world” album, Utopia

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 18-24

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 18-24

Concert Preview: Mini Trees, Amythyst Kiah, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in December

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: Mini Trees, Amythyst Kiah, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in December

Special Messages singer remembers hometown environmental tragedy with “Donora” song and music video

By Tia Bailey

Special Messages singer remembers hometown environmental tragedy with “Donora” song and music video
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh dinosaur statue repainted to spread message of “diversity and inclusion”

Pittsburgh dinosaur statue repainted to spread message of “diversity and inclusion”

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh horror convention returns with scream queens, scary films, and karaoke

Pittsburgh horror convention returns with scream queens, scary films, and karaoke

By Tia Bailey

New arts initiative aims to open dialogue about mental health through event series

New arts initiative aims to open dialogue about mental health through event series

By Dani Janae

Chrome Cable releases new “out of this world” album, Utopia

Chrome Cable releases new “out of this world” album, Utopia

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation