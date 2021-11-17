Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Contenders for the best of 2021

In this month’s Album Picks, I list some (not all) of my albums in contention for the Top 10, as well as others worth honorable mention.
• Theon Cross — Intra-I
Here’s a solo effort from a member of the acclaimed Sons of Kemet.
• Diana Purim and Khrisha Booker — Eyedentity
World jazz/fusion from the daughter of Brazilian music royalty Flora Purim and Airto.
• Angelique Kidjo — Mother Nature
The current-day queen of Continent music collaborates with the next generation.
• Dexter Wansel — The Story of the Flight Crew to Mars
A ’70s master of space-themed albums, D.W. comes back 45+ years later with the sequel.
• Afro Yaqui Music Collective — Nonantzin
This is social jazz/hip hop out of Pittsburgh.
• Terence Blanchard — Absence
He reprises the E-Collective fusion project.
• Jon Batiste — We Are
Shame on me for not mentioning this album before.
• Bakithi Kumalo — What You Hear Is What You See
Our own Poogie Bell is on this fine release.
• Lonnie Smith — Breathe
The unlikely pairing of the Hammond B3 star with punk godfather Iggy Pop is a highlight.
Finally, the inimitable Gil Scott-Heron is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Here’s one of my Top 10 for Eternity: The First Minute of a New Day.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in four markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.