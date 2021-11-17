Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Contenders for the best of 2021

Approaching 2021’s end, I’m in the throes of Top 10 album selections for The Soul Show on WYEP. The winners will be featured on Jan. 1, and you’ll see the full list in mycolumn next month.In this month’s Album Picks, I list some (not all) of my albums in contention for the Top 10, as well as others worth honorable mention.Here’s a solo effort from a member of the acclaimed Sons of Kemet.World jazz/fusion from the daughter of Brazilian music royalty Flora Purim and Airto.The current-day queen of Continent music collaborates with the next generation.A ’70s master of space-themed albums, D.W. comes back 45+ years later with the sequel.This is social jazz/hip hop out of Pittsburgh.He reprises the E-Collective fusion project.Shame on me for not mentioning this album before.Our own Poogie Bell is on this fine release.The unlikely pairing of the Hammond B3 star with punk godfather Iggy Pop is a highlight.Finally, the inimitable Gil Scott-Heron is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Here’s one of my Top 10 for Eternity: