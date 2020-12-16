 Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Candidates for the top selections of 2020 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Candidates for the top selections of 2020

By

click to enlarge music-showshow-mike-album-picks.jpg
As a radio host with deadlines, there’s a tendency to skim tracks of a new album. Sometimes, there's a note-to-self that the album is worthy of more attention. Let’s cover two 2020 releases that received the full listen.

Bryony Jarman-Pinto released Fish Factory Sessions as a follow-up to her 2019 debut, Cage and Aviary. After frequently airing “As I’ve Heard,” the title track from the first release, I looked forward to the new EP. Fish Factory Sessions is named for the London studio where it was recorded, and it features new music alongside some reworked arrangements from “As I’ve Heard.”

This album is best categorized as jazz. There’s a just-right breathiness to Jarman-Pinto's vocal delivery. The instrumentation is beautifully sparse, sprinkled with flute and vibes at times. Here’s a candidate for The Soul Show’s 2020 Top Ten.


Also vying for the top is Down To The Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions by Steve Arrington. After studying percussion under Sheila E., he joined Slave, a great funk outfit from Dayton, Ohio. Arrington emerged as one of Slave’s signature vocalists, emulating, as he said, John Coltrane’s sax with his extended, semi-nasal attack on notes. Fourteen tracks went from socially conscious to uptempo scat to feel-good summer (reminiscent of Arrington's “Watching You” with Slave.) Wonderful album. My biggest wish was that the late Slave bassist Mark Adams could’ve been here to collaborate with Arrington one more time.

Join me on The Soul Show for the final Top Ten 20 selections: 91.3fm WYEP and wyep.org, Sat., Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.
Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in three markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

Trending

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?
What local LGBTQ organizers and legislators say must be done post-election
Ho-ho-how will Santa find his way to kids this year?
August Wilson work shines in Netflix adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Just add milk: Testing hot chocolate bombs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Jasiri X’s single “Rob Jeff Bezo$” is the anthem for equality this world needs

By Kylie Thomas

Jasiri X's "Rob Jeff Bezo$"

The Park House remembered for its contributions to local music as the historic bar prepares to close

By Amanda Waltz

The Park House remembered for its contributions to local music as the historic bar prepares to close

Benefit compilation albums help support Pittsburgh's The Mr. Roboto Project

By Kylie Thomas

Benefit compilation albums help support Pittsburgh's The Mr. Roboto Project

Code Orange grabs second Grammy nomination, and other national Pittsburgh music news

By Jordan Snowden

Code Orange
More »

Readers also liked…

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Holiday card by The Etsy Market: ShopTheBurgh seller theBird+theBeard

Etsy Market brings first-ever virtual shopping experience to Pittsburgh with ShopTheBurgh

By Amanda Waltz

Goods for sale at Curated Flame

Local artist gift guide: Skip the post office

By Hannah Lynn

Local gift guide: Giving back

Local gift guide: Giving back

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation