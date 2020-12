Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Candidates for the top selections of 2020

As a radio host with deadlines, there’s a tendency to skim tracks of a new album. Sometimes, there's a note-to-self that the album is worthy of more attention. Let’s cover two 2020 releases that received the full listen.Bryony Jarman-Pinto releasedas a follow-up to her 2019 debut,. After frequently airing “As I’ve Heard,” the title track from the first release, I looked forward to the new EP.is named for the London studio where it was recorded, and it features new music alongside some reworked arrangements from “As I’ve Heard.”This album is best categorized as jazz. There’s a just-right breathiness to Jarman-Pinto's vocal delivery. The instrumentation is beautifully sparse, sprinkled with flute and vibes at times. Here’s a candidate for The Soul Show’s 2020 Top Ten.Also vying for the top isby Steve Arrington. After studying percussion under Sheila E., he joined Slave, a great funk outfit from Dayton, Ohio. Arrington emerged as one of Slave’s signature vocalists, emulating, as he said, John Coltrane’s sax with his extended, semi-nasal attack on notes. Fourteen tracks went from socially conscious to uptempo scat to feel-good summer (reminiscent of Arrington's “Watching You” with Slave.) Wonderful album. My biggest wish was that the late Slave bassist Mark Adams could’ve been here to collaborate with Arrington one more time.Join me on The Soul Show for the final Top Ten 20 selections: 91.3fm WYEP and wyep.org , Sat., Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.