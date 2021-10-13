 Soulshowmike reviews Nigel Hall’s Spiritual; debuts new podcast | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soulshowmike reviews Nigel Hall's Spiritual; debuts new podcast

By

click to enlarge Nigel Hall - PHOTO: MIKE CANTON
Photo: Mike Canton
Nigel Hall
Nigel Hall, longtime member of jam band Lettuce, is also well known as a founding member of The Nth Power and as a solo artist. His latest project, Spiritual, follows a period of introspection and escape from substance abuse. It is clearly cathartic, and is without a doubt a contender for my favorite album of 2021. Yes, there are months remaining in the year, but sometimes you just KNOW.

click to enlarge nigelhall-spiritual-album-soulshowmike.jpg
Why haven’t you heard much of Spiritual on The Soul Show? Well, terrestrial radio still follows FCC regulations for acceptable language, and there’s plenty of cussing. I caught up with Hall at the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival early this month, and he said the language was necessary. I get it. It helps to convey the defiance, anguish, conquest, and even exuberance that he expresses about his ordeals.

If I had to pick an artist to carry soul music’s legacy forward, Nigel would probably be the one. There’s lavish instrumentation — I love the flute! “People In Search Of A Life” is Stevie Wonder-esque. “Change Directions” is edgy funk, with consciousness to match the mood. “The Sun” is an extension of the Roy Ayers school of solar idolatry. “Caribou” is homage to Earth, Wind & Fire — hold that thought for another day …


There’s more.

This month, Soulshowmike’s Album Picks ventures into podcast territory. Enjoy segments of my recent Nigel Hall interview below:

Mike Canton is the longtime host and producer of The Soul Show on WYEP 91.3FM. He recently launched a syndicated edition of the program, now airing in three markets. Both are produced in his Electric Basement Studios. Canton is also a Pittsburgh-area voice artist.

