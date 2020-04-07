 Sooth yourself in isolation with the sizzling sounds of smoldering sustenance | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sooth yourself in isolation with the sizzling sounds of smoldering sustenance

By

click to enlarge Family fire pit photo complete with fallen-soldier marshmallow and discount shoes. - CP PHOTO: JOSH OSWALD
CP Photo: Josh Oswald
Family fire pit photo complete with fallen-soldier marshmallow and discount shoes.
During isolation, you can't beat the soothing sounds of "snap, crackle, pop." No, not a heaping bowl of Rice Krispies, unless that's your thing. I'm talking about the comforting glow of a campfire.

I've always enjoyed fires, from procuring the kindling, logs, and the sticks for roasting marshmallows to the final crackles of the last smolder. Every aspect of the process is relaxing for me. And comfort during COVID-19 is at a real premium.

I get my logs from my trusted source for all outdoor adventures, 7-Eleven. I stack my wood in the shape of a teepee and place a little starter brick called Fire Lighters in the center. After it is lit I squirt a little charcoal starter to accelerate the fire (and look like a wizard) — this is not a move supported by purists, but I have children who are impatient and 7-Eleven wood that is wet, so I make due.


I asked friends and followers on social media their preferred methods for building fires. The answers included debates over using the log-cabin, lean-to, and teepee campfire shapes to different kindling preferences. But we all agreed that whatever works for you is the best method.

If you don't have a fire pit, a yard, or other means to create your own relaxing respite, there are other means available to get your fire fix. 3 Rivers Outdoor Company is hosting a virtual campfire via Zoom this Friday from 8-9 p.m., where people are encouraged to share their own fires with the group or just enjoy the fires of others. There will also be live musicians and participants on Zoom, encouraged to share their musical talents with the group.

If you prefer to be by yourself, fire up 10 hours of fire on YouTube.

