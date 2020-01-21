 Soon you'll be able to pay Port Authority bus fare on your phone | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Soon you'll be able to pay Port Authority bus fare on your phone

By

click to enlarge bus_fare_app.jpg
In Port Authority of Allegheny County's current ConnectCard system, fare money can be added to the card in person at an associated retailer or ConnectCard station, or online, but with several days of delay between when payment is submitted and when it appears on the card.

That's about to change, as Port Authority gets ready to implement a new system that would allow riders to pay the fare through an app on their smartphones.

Next week, Port Authority will begin to install hardware on a small percentage of buses so employees can test the function of the system. The public won't be able to use the system during the initial test. If all goes well on the 50 test buses, Port Authority will fully install the hardware on all 720 buses, plus the light rails and inclines.


The system will include a mobile app where customers can purchase various types of fares, including single trip, weekly, and monthly passes. Riders can pay for the fare on the app and use it as a digital bus pass and scan it when they board the bus. The app, however, will function separately from the ConnectCard, so bus fare purchased on the app will not transfer to a physical card, and vice versa.

According to a press release, the hardware and software for the system will cost the authority about $2 million. The app is set to be available to the public sometime later this year.

This addition is only the latest in a series of updates to technology at the Port Authority. In October, it announced a new fleet of buses that would have electrical outlets. In December, it was announced that free WiFi across its buses. 

Speaking of...

Why Port Authority wants to consolidate some bus stops

By Ryan Deto

Bus stop in Downtown Pittsburgh

What’s the status of Pittsburgh’s Bus Rapid Transit line?

By Ryan Deto

What’s the status of Pittsburgh’s Bus Rapid Transit line?

Port Authority says it will implement mobile fare payments by next year

By Emily Wolfe

A Port Authority bus in Downtown Pittsburgh

Some Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike in Pittsburgh on May 8

By Ryan Deto

Some Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike in Pittsburgh on May 8
More »

Tags

Latest in News

A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour

By Ollie Gratzinger

A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare

By Ryan Deto

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare (5)

Two Allegheny County councilors call for charges on West Mifflin police following alleged assault of teenage girl

By Ryan Deto

Olivia Benett and Bethany Hallam

More than 200 take to Pittsburgh streets for fourth annual Women's March

By Ollie Gratzinger

The Women's March in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

By Ryan Deto

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

Furry friends: Pittsburgh restaurants welcome Anthrocon furries with specials, signs and long straws

By Lauren Ortego

Pittsburgh furry Rika in Pizza Parma’s Furryland

Language app Duolingo uses LGBTQ-inclusive language in its lessons

By Hannah Lynn

Screencaps from language app Duolingo

My three-year journey to get a driver's license back

By Alex Gordon

Licensed driver, Alex Gordon
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Olivia Benett and Bethany Hallam

Two Allegheny County councilors call for charges on West Mifflin police following alleged assault of teenage girl

By Ryan Deto

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare (5)

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare

By Ryan Deto

Anthony Hardison in front of Liberty Point Apartments

The displacement of Anthony Hardison from his Lawrenceville apartment is a microcosm of a neighborhood epidemic

By Ryan Deto

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation