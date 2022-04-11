 Song Spotlights: Miiss Indy, James the Seventh, and more music out of Pittsburgh | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlights: Miiss Indy, James the Seventh, and more music out of Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge James the Seventh - PHOTO: MAIA MONTGOMERY
Photo: Maia Montgomery
James the Seventh

Pittsburgh musicians have recently released a lot of good music. Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of new and new-ish tracks to add to your daily rotation or locally-focused playlists.

Miiss Indy - Here We Go

This song is certified smooth and reminds me of a bygone R&B era. Miiss Indy's vocals are warm and self-assured, and the track is clean and balanced, with space drums and kick that only accentuate Miiss Indy's voice. This song was released in 2020, and if you're looking for something more recent, she just released "Chasing Fools" in April 2022

UNDERSTATEMENT - I'll Listen

UNDERSTATEMENT is a pop-y punk band out of Pittsburgh with a new LP, Get Away With Murder, coming out on Fri., April 15. "I'll Listen" is heavy on the punk, with charged lyrics and gritty vocals. I do really love the lead vocals in this song by Sully Dunn, who also does some of the songwriting and guitar. It's a strong showing for a band that formed less than two years ago.

James the Seventh - The Moon

"The Moon" is a dreamy pop track with sweet, lingering vocals by Pittsburgh's James the Seventh. She started making music for the public in 2021, and since then has been featured on Billboard's website as a part of their NXT competition. Her streaming numbers are impressive, and so is the music, which is at once moody and bright.

