Song Spotlights: Miiss Indy, James the Seventh, and more music out of Pittsburgh

James the Seventh

Miiss Indy - Here We Go

UNDERSTATEMENT - I'll Listen

James the Seventh - The Moon

Pittsburgh musicians have recently released a lot of good music.has compiled a list of new and new-ish tracks to add to your daily rotation or locally-focused playlists.This song is certified smooth and reminds me of a bygone R&B era. Miiss Indy's vocals are warm and self-assured, and the track is clean and balanced, with space drums and kick that only accentuate Miiss Indy's voice. This song was released in 2020, and if you're looking for something more recent, she just released "Chasing Fools" in April 2022UNDERSTATEMENT is a pop-y punk band out of Pittsburgh with a new LP,, coming out on Fri., April 15. "I'll Listen" is heavy on the punk, with charged lyrics and gritty vocals. I do really love the lead vocals in this song by Sully Dunn, who also does some of the songwriting and guitar. It's a strong showing for a band that formed less than two years ago."The Moon" is a dreamy pop track with sweet, lingering vocals by Pittsburgh's James the Seventh. She started making music for the public in 2021, and since then has been featured on Billboard's website as a part of their NXT competition. Her streaming numbers are impressive, and so is the music, which is at once moody and bright.