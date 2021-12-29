Song Spotlight: "You Still Believe In Me" by Chariot Fade

"Dear friends, the last two years have been so unpredictable, but the one constant throughout all of the turbulent uncertainty has been your unwavering love and support. In an attempt to pay back all of that kindness, we wanted to give a gift to all of you: a cover of one of our favorite songs, You Still Believe In Me by The Beach Boys. We hope that you enjoy it!"
The song has sweet harmonies and a decadent arrangement that makes it easy to play over and over again. The vocal performance is steady and strong, aided by the addition of strings and muted drums. It's perfectly aligned with the holiday season as well, so it feels like a very timely release.
"You Still Believe in Me" is available for download on the Chariot Fade Bandcamp page for free. Visit chariotfade.bandcamp.com.