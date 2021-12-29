 Song Spotlight: "You Still Believe In Me" by Chariot Fade | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "You Still Believe In Me" by Chariot Fade

By

click to enlarge Chariot Fade - PHOTO BY TYLER JACOB THOMPSON
Photo by Tyler Jacob Thompson
Chariot Fade
Pittsburgh-based pop band Chariot Fade released a cover of The Beach Boys' "You Still Believe in Me" recently, and the cover is a balm for difficult times. The band announced their version over on their Instagram page with the following caption:

"Dear friends, the last two years have been so unpredictable, but the one constant throughout all of the turbulent uncertainty has been your unwavering love and support. In an attempt to pay back all of that kindness, we wanted to give a gift to all of you: a cover of one of our favorite songs, You Still Believe In Me by The Beach Boys. We hope that you enjoy it!"

The song has sweet harmonies and a decadent arrangement that makes it easy to play over and over again. The vocal performance is steady and strong, aided by the addition of strings and muted drums. It's perfectly aligned with the holiday season as well, so it feels like a very timely release.

"You Still Believe in Me" is available for download on the Chariot Fade Bandcamp page for free. Visit chariotfade.bandcamp.com.

