Song Spotlight: "Water" by Hollan and Zach Wood

click to enlarge Photo by Ana Manotti Zach Wood (left) and Hollan (right)

The Harrisburg-based musician Anna Manotti, aka Hollan, put out a new song, "Water," on July 9. Water comes off of her collaboration with Pittsburgh musician Zach Wood entitled, an emotional five-track EP.The two createdin the dining room of Wood’s house, and the songs cover four years of experiences in their lives, from ages 20 to 24."Water" was written by Hollan back in 2016 and was originally released as a demo on YouTube. Wood listened to it a few months later, and after years of listening to each other’s music, the two met in 2019 and decided to go on a mini-tour together. Not surprisingly, the pandemic got in the way of those plans, so Wood and Hollan decided to recordinstead."Water" is a slow, brooding track that will win you over in seconds. The intense lyrics coupled with the ardent vocals of both Hollan and Wood give way to a flowing, emotive performance.“And all these peopleIn the crowds I walk throughThey act like they're full on loveDon't worry, it'll never reach youCause I feel they're emptyBut they don't listen to twentyAnd I have something to offerAren't you somebody's daughter?”The song starts to reach an emotional climax when two voices harmonize over the lyric “someday I will find a place where I can breathe again.” The instrumentals on the song give it a folksy feel, and the lyrics about travel, water, and finding where you belong will resonate with listeners who also spent their early twenties searching for a place where they could feel like their true selves."Water" reminds me of songs I’ve listened to from artists like Daughter and Laura Marling, singer-songwriters who obviously have beautiful voices but also focus on crafting memorable lyrics.drops August 6 on all streaming platforms. You can listen to "Water" now ahead of its release.