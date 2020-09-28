Song Spotlight: "Wade in the Water" by Miss Freddye

irst published in New Jubilee Songs as Sung by the Fisk Jubilee Singers in 1901, "Wade In The Water" is

While the single is a departure for Miss Freddye's modern performances, for her, it is a musical return. Miss Freddye joined the choir at her church when she was 15 and "Wade In The Water" is just the beginning of her homecoming with the genre. She has a forthcoming gospel album set to drop in Spring 2021, where the track will be the lead single.



Produced by Mike Morgan, arranged by Nashville's Jay Vernali and released on MMM Records, Miss Freddye's version of the song captures the heaviness of the track's history while providing moments of stirring exhilaration. It features backing vocals from Kim Parent, bolstering Miss Freddye's powerful voice, created even more robust from years of singing the blues.

After over 25 years of singing the blues, Pittsburgh musician Miss Freddye is trying out the gospel genre with the recent release of single "Wade In The Water." Fa spiritual song associated with the Underground Railroad, and has been covered numerous times over the years by artists such as Ella Jenkins, Ramsey Lewis, Harvey Mandel, and beyond.