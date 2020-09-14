 Song Spotlight: "The Pain Has A Purpose" by Some Faith | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "The Pain Has A Purpose" by Some Faith

By

click to enlarge the_pain_has_a_purpose_by_some_faith.jpg

"The Pain Has A Purpose" is an eerie, hypnotizing debut track release from Some Faith, a new Pittsburgh dark synth-pop duo.

Vocalist Indigo Baloch and producer Brian Sikes Howe plan to continue releasing music throughout 2020 they already have an entire album ready but, for now, are only sharing this first ghostly single, which dropped Sept. 1. Baloch and Howe have been working on music together since 2019.

Sinister synthesizers from Howe carry "The Pain Has A Purpose" to produce the ideal mysterious Halloween season single. The underlying tracks produce a pounding, repetitive harmony, reminiscent of a chase scene in a horror film. This continuous, synth track captivates from the very first hook of the song.



Baloch’s haunting vocals sing over the synths to transport listeners and complete the experience. Even the official lyric video released by the duo features flashing lights and dark images of a woman, a lighter, and chains, adding to their dark aesthetic.

The lyrics of the single may be one of the most chilling parts of the entire song. "The pain has a purpose /  If we live through this, then we’ll know / That this was worth it," Baloch sings, hypnotizing the listener. She refers to being in a painful situation, but knowing that there is always great growth from pain. It’s oddly calming how Baloch preaches that pain is temporary and worth the hurt in a song that is filled with uneasy melodies.


From their first single, the best way to describe Some Faith is an unconventional, goth, synth-pop gem. The duo doesn’t follow your typical expectations of synth-pop bands. In fact, Some Faith is the perfect representation of what a spooky/thriller film would be if it were turned into music. Much like a horror movie, listeners are stuck with a cliffhanger of what is to come next from this bold duo.


Trending

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus
The Price of a Cocktail
Walking Barefoot to save earth: Julie Sokolow's latest documentary on climate activist Mark Baumer
Attack Theatre adds Mulholland Drive star and so much more to The Kitchen Sink
Mija: one bitch's tale addresses identity, trauma, the word "bitch" as a pronoun
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Track Debut: "How to Survive" by Dinosoul

By Jordan Snowden

Track Debut: "How to Survive" by Dinosoul

Song Spotlight: "Enough" by Leila Rhodes

By Jordan Snowden

Song Spotlight: "Enough" by Leila Rhodes

Song Spotlight: "McQueen Dreams" by Blunts & Blondes, DJ Afterthought, and Wiz Khalifa

By Jordan Snowden

Song Spotlight: "McQueen Dreams" by Blunts &amp; Blondes, DJ Afterthought, and Wiz Khalifa

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 10-16

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 10-16
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 9-15, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it (2)

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it

By Ryan Deto

10 books in 10 words or less

10 books in 10 words or less

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh Arts &amp; Lectures' Ten Evenings series opens with best-selling author Susan Choi

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' Ten Evenings series opens with best-selling author Susan Choi

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation