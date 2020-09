rhythmic beat that's not fast, but not too slow. It's just the right tempo so that no matter a person's ability, they can hit all the right dance moves.





For fans of mellow dance songs like DRAM's "CHA CHA," or "Toosie Slide" by Drake, Pittsburgh hip-hop artist livefromthecity has released "Swoop Down Slide," a feel-good tune you can groove to while also supporting local music."Swoop Down Slide" is driven by aAnd what are the right dance moves you ask? Last month, livefromthecity posted a video tutorial to his Facebook page, showing the steps for "Swoop Down Slide." It's made up for a few repetitive arm motions, making the dance just as accessible as the beat.Check out the song and the video below.