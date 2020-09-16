 Song Spotlight: "Pray to God" by Slicky Williams | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "Pray to God" by Slicky Williams

Turn up the bass for this one.

By

click to enlarge pray_to_go_slicky_williams.jpg
Pittsburgh's Slicky Williams doesn't leave the house without praying to God. Or, at least that's what he claims in his latest single, "Pray to God."

Driven by a sonorous bassline, in "Pray to God," the hip-hop/R&B musician chronicles the turbulent inner city way of life. Nothing is guaranteed, and even further, Williams never knows what will happen when he walks out his front door. So, he makes sure to always say his blessing beforehand.

"When you're back against the wall, who could you call," Williams asks in the chorus. "You wanna reach the other side, you gotta risk it all / Lifestyle real fast, gotta dodge the law / Before I leave the house, I gotta pray to God."

Trending

There are Indigenous People in the Present
Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart
Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible
Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay
Call log shows Wilkinsburg Police may have been chasing wrong man before shooting Romir Talley, says lawyer
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Jazz is Dead 1 by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Jazz is Dead 1 by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Q&A with Kahone Concept’s Ben Orrvick

By Jordan Snowden

Q&A with Kahone Concept’s Ben Orrvick

EP Spotlight: Kyklos by kidmental

By Jordan Snowden

EP Spotlight: Kyklos by kidmental
More »

Readers also liked…

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay

By Amanda Waltz

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it (2)

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it

By Ryan Deto

Anti-Flag

Anti-Flag documentary to debut in October

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation