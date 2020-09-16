Song Spotlight: "Pray to God" by Slicky Williams

sonorous bassline, in "Pray to God," the hip-hop/R&B musician chronicles the turbulent inner city way of life.

Nothing is guaranteed, and even further, Williams never knows what will happen when he walks out his front door. So, he makes sure to always say his blessing beforehand.





Pittsburgh's Slicky Williams doesn't leave the house without praying to God. Or, at least that's what he claims in his latest single, "Pray to God."Driven by a"When you're back against the wall, who could you call," Williams asks in the chorus. "You wanna reach the other side, you gotta risk it all / Lifestyle real fast, gotta dodge the law / Before I leave the house, I gotta pray to God."