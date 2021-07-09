 Song Spotlight: "Pinch" by Care Package | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "Pinch" by Care Package

By

click to enlarge Care Package - PHOTO BY BRIDGET MCKENNA
Photo by Bridget McKenna
Care Package
Pittsburgh dreampop band Care Package released their new single, "Pinch," on July 9 and it's a great song that you'll want to listen to more than once. A blend of pop and shoegaze, it hits all the right notes. It is fun and almost sweet, and perfect for when you're in a contemplative or playful mood.

The lyrics tell the story of someone trying to figure out just what kind of life they want to live, and who they want to be.

"Watch me as I walk away from everything I love and know
Watch me as I take a risk, it’ll be my last hope


I’ve been in a pinch
For some time now I need to slow down
I’ve been over this
For some time now I think I’ve changed now"
Care Package consists of band members Hal McDonough, Sean O'Connor, Jesse Descutner, Mason Jaynes, and Tim Glorioso. McDonough composed the lyrics for "Pinch" and their vocals give the song a sunny feel. The brightness of their voice is refreshing and really pulls you in. The single has a quality to it that makes you want to listen on or near a body of water, so be sure to cue it up on your take a trip to the pool or favorite river spot.

The band is releasing their debut EP I Wanna Swim on July 16, and playing their first show on Sat., July 17 at Hands Over Deutschtown, giving you time to learn the lyrics so you can sing along during the performance.

Trending

For Good PGH raising funds to continue food and essential items distribution program
Pittsburgh launches first mobility app initiative for non-car transportation in the U.S.
Lawrenceville dive Take a Break Bar — and its attached duplex — is up for sale
Moe’s Southwest Grille sponsoring craft brewery tour across Pittsburgh area
Pittsburgh's Chinatown receives historic designation, group seeks funds for a plaque
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Song Spotlight: "Hands Up" by VO2K and Livefromthecity

By Dani Janae

Livefromthecity (left) and VO2k (right)

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport (2)

Song Spotlight: "Everywhere" by Lindsay Dragan

By Dani Janae

Lindsay Dragan (front) Eric George (right) and Dave Traugh (back)

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Call of the Void" by Disheveled
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Song Spotlight: "Hands Up" by VO2K and Livefromthecity

By Dani Janae

Livefromthecity (left) and VO2k (right)

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

By Dani Janae

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport (2)

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music

By Lauryn Nania

Allegheny Overlook celebrates grand opening with a three day series of live music
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

DJ Formosa.exe

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at CMOA, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (July 1-3)

By Dani Janae

The Living Dead Museum inside the Monroeville Mall

Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall

By Amanda Waltz

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

By Dani Janae

Barrel and Flow announces new initiative to foster collaborations between artists and small businesses (2)

Barrel and Flow announces new initiative to foster collaborations between artists and small businesses

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation