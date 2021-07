Song Spotlight: "Pinch" by Care Package

click to enlarge Photo by Bridget McKenna Care Package

Pittsburgh dreampop band Care Package released their new single, "Pinch," on July 9 and it's a great song that you'll want to listen to more than once. A blend of pop and shoegaze, it hits all the right notes. It is fun and almost sweet, and perfect for when you're in a contemplative or playful mood.The lyrics tell the story of someone trying to figure out just what kind of life they want to live, and who they want to be."Watch me as I walk away from everything I love and knowWatch me as I take a risk, it’ll be my last hopeI’ve been in a pinchFor some time now I need to slow downI’ve been over thisFor some time now I think I’ve changed now"Care Package consists of band members Hal McDonough, Sean O'Connor, Jesse Descutner, Mason Jaynes, and Tim Glorioso. McDonough composed the lyrics for "Pinch" and their vocals give the song a sunny feel. The brightness of their voice is refreshing and really pulls you in. The single has a quality to it that makes you want to listen on or near a body of water, so be sure to cue it up on your take a trip to the pool or favorite river spot.The band is releasing their debut EPon July 16, and playing their first show on Sat., July 17 at Hands Over Deutschtown , giving you time to learn the lyrics so you can sing along during the performance.