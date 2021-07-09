Song Spotlight: "Pinch" by Care Package

The lyrics tell the story of someone trying to figure out just what kind of life they want to live, and who they want to be.
"Watch me as I walk away from everything I love and know
Watch me as I take a risk, it’ll be my last hope
I’ve been in a pinch
For some time now I need to slow down
I’ve been over this
For some time now I think I’ve changed now"
Care Package consists of band members Hal McDonough, Sean O'Connor, Jesse Descutner, Mason Jaynes, and Tim Glorioso. McDonough composed the lyrics for "Pinch" and their vocals give the song a sunny feel. The brightness of their voice is refreshing and really pulls you in. The single has a quality to it that makes you want to listen on or near a body of water, so be sure to cue it up on your take a trip to the pool or favorite river spot.
The band is releasing their debut EP I Wanna Swim on July 16, and playing their first show on Sat., July 17 at Hands Over Deutschtown, giving you time to learn the lyrics so you can sing along during the performance.