Song Spotlight: "Piggy Bank" by Djor

And Djor just released his EP, Off The Chain 2, on all streaming platforms, and the project is pure heat. After releasing Djor, the self-titled mix tape in 2017, he’s steadily released singles and EPs since, culminating with the album Charmed in 2018.
The song “Piggy Bank” from OFC 2 is just the song Pittsburgh needs for the summer. It’s about money: getting money and spending money, and with many receiving their stimulus checks, it’s the perfect song to spin while shopping. Djor is known for his biting, barbed bars, such as:
“here’s a few things you should know if you wanna
Try to cuff me like Vice Pres Kamala
It’s about to cost you an arm like big momma
I ain’t a little bird I need Terri types of commas”
He is not afraid to lace his lyrics with pop culture references or engage in word play that leaves you stunned and laughing. At one point he raps “and we ain’t getting married less you ri-ri-ri-rich.” I’ve had "Piggy Bank" on repeat since it dropped, and it’s sure to get more play in my house over the weekend. I’m always waiting eagerly for him to drop a single or a project, so today feels extra special. Stream “Piggy Bank” and Off The Chain 2 now on any platform.