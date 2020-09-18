 Song Spotlight: "One for the Road" by AE Honick | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "One for the Road" by AE Honick

By

click to enlarge one_for_the_road_ae_honick.jpg
Breakups are tough, and everyone handles them differently. In Pittsburgh blues/rock artist AE Honick's case, he's smothering his sorrows at the comfort of a bar.

"I drink 'til I'm wasted / we all know the cases / I'm trying to drown my thoughts of you," Honick sings with gusto in his newest track, "One for the Road." The single dropped Fri., Sept. 18 and is the prelude to an album that Honick has been working on at Incline Records in Homestead.

"We all went all in on these tracks," says Honick in an email, "really trying to make a difference and positive influence anyway we can in a new world of music and in general."


Honick's relationship may be over, but "One for the Road" is buoyant and
rollicking — like the feeling of when you've had just the right amount to drink.

Trending

Antwon Rose’s Wikipedia page edited to imply he was a “criminal” after two Steelers players broke away from Rose’s tribute
LightPlay brings Carrie Furnaces back to life after dark
In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters
Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart
Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Song Spotlight: "Pray to God" by Slicky Williams

By Jordan Snowden

Song Spotlight: "Pray to God" by Slicky Williams

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Jazz is Dead 1 by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Jazz is Dead 1 by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Q&A with Kahone Concept’s Ben Orrvick

By Jordan Snowden

Q&A with Kahone Concept’s Ben Orrvick
More »

Readers also liked…

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

For Sale With Baggage: Early to the party

For Sale With Baggage: Early to the party

By Abbie Adams

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay

Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay

By Amanda Waltz

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 17-23

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation