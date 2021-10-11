 Song Spotlight: "OMW" by KELS | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: "OMW" by KELS

By

click to enlarge KELS from the music video for "OMW" - SCREENSHOT
Screenshot
KELS from the music video for "OMW"
Pittsburgh artist KELS has released a new single, "OMW" (an acronym for "on my way"), and the song is the perfect showcase for her sultry vocals, honed by her background in jazz training. The influence of jazz greats is palpable in her performance, and will surely give listeners something a little different to enjoy.

"OMW" is a song about KELS glowing up, evident in the lyrics below:

“I can’t tell you what I know but
If you see me laying low
It's probably cuz I’m bout to explode
You never know


I’m on my way
Yeah I’m on my way
I’m on my way
Believe me when I say”

Since we last covered her single “No Lie” back in April, Kels has really bloomed, performing all across Pittsburgh and amassing fans. She even recently released music videos for "OMW" and "No Lie." The former, directed and edited by Casey Harewood and CHP Studios, finds the singer/songwriter playfully romping through the city, primarily Downtown. Watch the new video below:


"OMW" is available for streaming on all platforms. You can also listen via a Spotify link below:

Trending

Salem’s Market & Grill selected to open grocery store in Hill District's Centre Heldman Plaza
Coalition of Pittsburgh Black elected officials hold anti-violence events
Mrs. T’s pierogi merch sold out quick, but there's still a chance to win a giveaway
Nebby post alert: Lost chicken won’t leave a neighbor’s yard in Homewood
Marijuana-related arrests decreased sharply nationwide in 2020, but not in Pa.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS (2)

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Intertwined" by Nice Rec

Song Spotlight: "Half My Fault" by Ghost Hounds

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Half My Fault" by Ghost Hounds
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Concert Preview: Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in November

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in November

Album Review: Flower Crown’s Heat is the perfect end-of-summer release

By Dani Janae

Album Review: Flower Crown’s Heat is the perfect end-of-summer release

Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Chores" by feeble little horse

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 6-12, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

By Tia Bailey

Light Up Night returns in 2021 for 60th anniversary (2)

Light Up Night returns in 2021 for 60th anniversary

By Dani Janae

Haunted basement ride brings scares to North Huntingdon

Haunted basement ride brings scares to North Huntingdon

By Tia Bailey

Concert Preview: Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in November

Concert Preview: Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in November

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation