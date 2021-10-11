Song Spotlight: "OMW" by KELS

"OMW" is a song about KELS glowing up, evident in the lyrics below:
“I can’t tell you what I know but
If you see me laying low
It's probably cuz I’m bout to explode
You never know
I’m on my way
Yeah I’m on my way
I’m on my way
Believe me when I say”
Since we last covered her single “No Lie” back in April, Kels has really bloomed, performing all across Pittsburgh and amassing fans. She even recently released music videos for "OMW" and "No Lie." The former, directed and edited by Casey Harewood and CHP Studios, finds the singer/songwriter playfully romping through the city, primarily Downtown. Watch the new video below:
"OMW" is available for streaming on all platforms. You can also listen via a Spotify link below: