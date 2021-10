Song Spotlight: "OMW" by KELS

click to enlarge Screenshot KELS from the music video for "OMW"

Pittsburgh artist KELS has released a new single, "OMW" (an acronym for "on my way"), and the song is the perfect showcase for her sultry vocals, honed by her background in jazz training. The influence of jazz greats is palpable in her performance, and will surely give listeners something a little different to enjoy."OMW" is a song about KELS glowing up, evident in the lyrics below:“I can’t tell you what I know butIf you see me laying lowIt's probably cuz I’m bout to explodeYou never knowI’m on my wayYeah I’m on my wayI’m on my wayBelieve me when I say”Since we last covered her single “No Lie” back in April , Kels has really bloomed, performing all across Pittsburgh and amassing fans. She even recently released music videos for "OMW" and "No Lie." The former, directed and edited by Casey Harewood and CHP Studios, finds the singer/songwriter playfully romping through the city, primarily Downtown. Watch the new video below:"OMW" is available for streaming on all platforms. You can also listen via a Spotify link below: