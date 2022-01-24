Song Spotlight: New tracks by fig, Grizz, String Mahcine, and more

fig - "Soft Animal"
"Soft Animal" by fig is a testament and an ode to the body. With catchy lyrics about healing and loving the self, fig creates an affirmation in the form of a song. The new single is a great teaser for an album that will hopefully hold more of the same.
Grizz - "Detonate"
Grizz brings his classic yet innovative flow to a new track, “Detonate,” and it's sure to impress casual rap fans and hip-hop heads alike. This is Grizz’s January release, so look out for more music in February. (Available to stream at fuckyougrizz.com
Djor - "Cream Telfar"
Djor is one of Pittsburgh’s finest, and this song only adds to his catalog of hits. Known for his quickness and wordplay, Djor is a sure favorite. This song is perfect to bump while shopping for your own Telfar, if you can snag one.
String Machine - "Touring in January"
“Touring in January” brings much of what listeners have come to love about String Machine, their big sound and affectionate lyrics are present in this new single. All laid with delicious harmonies, this is a great track to get you through a rough winter.