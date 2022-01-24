 Song Spotlight: New tracks by fig, Grizz, String Mahcine, and more | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: New tracks by fig, Grizz, String Mahcine, and more

By

click to enlarge fig - PHOTO: ALEX CORRIE
Photo: Alex Corrie
fig

fig - "Soft Animal"

"Soft Animal" by fig is a testament and an ode to the body. With catchy lyrics about healing and loving the self, fig creates an affirmation in the form of a song. The new single is a great teaser for an album that will hopefully hold more of the same.

Grizz - "Detonate"

Grizz brings his classic yet innovative flow to a new track, “Detonate,” and it's sure to impress casual rap fans and hip-hop heads alike. This is Grizz’s January release, so look out for more music in February. (Available to stream at fuckyougrizz.com)

Djor - "Cream Telfar"

Djor is one of Pittsburgh’s finest, and this song only adds to his catalog of hits. Known for his quickness and wordplay, Djor is a sure favorite. This song is perfect to bump while shopping for your own Telfar, if you can snag one.

String Machine - "Touring in January"

“Touring in January” brings much of what listeners have come to love about String Machine, their big sound and affectionate lyrics are present in this new single. All laid with delicious harmonies, this is a great track to get you through a rough winter.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh artists dropping new music projects in 2022

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh artists dropping new music projects in 2022

Song Spotlight: "DMX" by Grizz

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "DMX" by Grizz

Song Spotlight: "Gales of Worry" by String Machine

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Gales of Worry" by String Machine

Song Spotlight: "Saints on Silver" by Rave Ami

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Saints on Silver" by Rave Ami (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh hip-hop artist Sean Ski pays tribute to The Sopranos with "Juiced Up"

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh hip-hop artist Sean Ski pays tribute to The Sopranos with "Juiced Up"

5 Questions with Squirrel Flower

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Squirrel Flower

10 can’t-miss tracks from Soulshowmike

By Mike Canton

10 can’t-miss tracks from Soulshowmike

14 songs, 28 days: Pittsburgh-based group challenges musicians to write

By Dani Janae

14 songs, 28 days: Pittsburgh-based group challenges musicians to write (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 19-25, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Corningworks' The Tipping Point

The Tipping Point — part immersive, part theatrical — is an intense look at life as a refugee

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's Enjoy Wrestling brings "Gay Wrestlemania" to the ring

Pittsburgh's Enjoy Wrestling brings "Gay Wrestlemania" to the ring

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh hip-hop artist Sean Ski pays tribute to The Sopranos with "Juiced Up"

Pittsburgh hip-hop artist Sean Ski pays tribute to The Sopranos with "Juiced Up"

By Tia Bailey

New Phipps show An Ocean of Color offers orchids, bonsai trees, live fish, and more

New Phipps show An Ocean of Color offers orchids, bonsai trees, live fish, and more

By Tia Bailey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation