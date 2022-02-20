 Song Spotlight: New tracks by Buffalo Rose, Brittney Chantele, and more | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Song Spotlight: New tracks by Buffalo Rose, Brittney Chantele, and more

By

click to enlarge Buffalo Rose - PHOTO: ZIAN MENG
Photo: Zian Meng
Buffalo Rose

Brittney Chantele ft. Safiya - "Favorite Girl"

Chantele and Safiya sing about love over a cool island beat that will have you dancing as soon as it comes on. “Favorite Girl” is breezy, romantic, and fun, and was dropped on Valentine’s Day, making it a song for the lovers.


JM the Poet - "Downfall"

While the single isn’t necessarily new, the video is fresh out. JM the Poet raps about people praying on his downfall while fighting with 1Hood’s Saïd. The video is hilarious and filled with intense fight choreography with references to video games.

Buffalo Rose ft. Tom Paxton - "I Give You the Morning"

After being selected as SXSW artists, Buffalo Rose released this cover of a Tom Paxton song, featuring none other than Paxton himself, earlier this month. The Buffalo Rose feature feels like a sun-soaked morning, and with tender lyrics and sweet vocals, it's a great song to wake up with.

