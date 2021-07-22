Song Spotlight: "Need You Bad' by Sierra Sellers

click to enlarge "Need You Bad" by Sierra Sellers

At midnight on July 21, Sierra Sellers dropped a new song titled “Need You Bad,” a beautiful, vibrant R&B track that you’ll love singing along to. “Need You Bad” is smooth and balanced, the kind of song you can get lost listening to, and eventually end up with it on a loop. Sellers’ voice soars and is a comfort as the lyrics describe the universal struggle of love and the trials we go through in relationships.Sellers has steadily become a strong voice in the Pittsburgh music scene. She released the jazzy, moody “Lonely Feels” back in March 2021, and with this new single, we’re hoping for an album in the near future.“Need You Bad” is the perfect summer groove; the beat is airy and light, the perfect match for Sellers’ delicate vocals. The chorus is a balm that will soothe and delight listeners.Sellers wrote the song with Jeremy Rosinger, and the lyrics are rich with the complexity of trying to save a relationship:“How can we mendWhen you’re walking away loveI know I saidSome things that were painfulIt ain’t the words that hurt, loverIt’s the truth you heardI can’t tell what’s worse, what wouldYou preferCause I….Need you badKnow I’m hard to be withBut I won’t hold backCause I just got to believe inAll of thatI just got to believe inAll the badAll the bad.”Listening to the song a few times, you can definitely detect the difference in tone in the chorus that would signify this isn't just about romance."So in the verses, I’m speaking to what would be a significant other, but in the chorus, I’m actually talking about music and how I have to trust this is what I’m meant to be doing despite the loneliness that stems from it and the bad moments when you feel like you’re failing and ready to give up," says Sellers.“Need You Bad” is available on streaming platforms and Amazon.